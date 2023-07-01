Pregnant Serena Williams Says She's 'Trying to Look Cool' in 'Hot Weather' with Her Daughter

Serena Williams is serving cool vibes amid the summer heat.

The pregnant tennis star, 41, shared photos of herself lounging on a couch with her daughter Olympia, 5, on Instagram Friday.

“Behind the scenes … On set in hot weather trying to look cool,” she captioned the post, though she didn't reveal what project she was working on at the time.

In the first photo, Williams peered off to the side while her daughter did the same with a smile.

She then looked into the camera with her arms up behind her head in the next snapshot.

Her baby bump was visible under her form-fitting orange dress, while Olympia appeared to be wearing a white cover-up over a pink printed swimsuit.



Williams also posted a stunning golden hour selfie with natural-looking glam. She accessorized her look with asymmetrical gold hoop earrings and free-flowing curls.

The six-time U.S. Open singles champ first revealed that she is expecting her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian at the 2023 Met Gala in May.



Serena Williams announced her pregnancy at the 2023 Met Gala. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Last week, she shared photos from her recent European babymoon, which she went on with Ohanian, their daughter and some of their nearest and dearest, including Williams' sisters Lyndrea Price and Isha Price.

In the three pics, Williams posed proudly with her pregnant belly and her arms around her husband and friends. She highlighted her pregnancy in black leggings and a black tank top.



Olympia took center stage in the first two snaps, striking cute poses in front of her parents and their friends. She wore a two-piece pink outfit featuring a cropped tank and matching pants. “When your kid can’t stop posing,” Williams captioned the gallery. “Pics from our #babymoon #2023.”

