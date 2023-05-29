Pregnant Serena Williams Shows Off Her Bump in Italy: 'Trying to Figure Out If the Baby Is in the Front or Back'

Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian are already parents to daughter Olympia, 5

By Hannah Sacks
Published on May 29, 2023 01:48 PM
Serena Williams/Instagram
Photo:

Serena Williams/Instagram

Serena Williams is serving.

On Monday, the pregnant tennis pro, 41, showed off her growing baby bump while on vacation in Italy, posting two photos to Instagram snapped as she posed in a body-con, sleeveless black dress with pink shoes.

"CAUTION: Things are not always as they appear," she joked in the Instagram caption. "I am seriously trying to figure out if the baby is in the front or....back....slide right #summer #italy #vacation."

In the first photo, Williams stood straight towards the camera. In the second photo, she turned with her side facing the camera, placing one hand under her bump to highlight her baby bump.

Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian, 40, are already parents to daughter Olympia, 5.

Just days after revealing that she and Ohanian expecting their second baby at the 2023 Met Gala, the tennis legend uploaded a sweet clip on Instagram that showed them having a sit-down with the 5-year-old to share the exciting news.

"Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant, so the big reveal will be at the Met, and then before we leave, I'll tell Olympia," Williams said in the video.

"The reason I haven't told her is because she can't keep a secret," the athlete added.

The clip, which also featured behind-the-scenes moments of Williams prepping for the Met Gala, cut off before she could tell her little one the news, though. "Stay tuned … link in bio to subscribe ✨," Williams captioned the clip, teasing that more of the special moment will be shared on YouTube.

The footage included in the video was shot shortly before Williams and her Reddit co-founder husband announced to the world that they were expecting.

Before steeping on the Met Gala's red carpet, Williams shared a carousel of photos on Instagram of herself and Ohanian, where her baby bump could be seen under her attire.

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," the sports star captioned the photos.

