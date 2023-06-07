Pregnant Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia, 5, Strike a Pose Together on European Vacation

The pregnant tennis pro and husband Alexis Ohanian share daughter Olympia, 5, and are currently expecting their second baby

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 7, 2023 11:12 AM
serena williams and olympia italy
Photo:

Serena Williams/instagram

Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia know their angles!

On Wednesday, the pregnant tennis pro, 41, posted a photo on Instagram posing with daughter Olympia, 5, while on vacation. In the photo, the mother-daughter duo stand amid a group of trees while Williams wears a bright orange, tiered tank top dress, and cradles her bump.

Next to her, Olympia wears a pink tiered dress and has her hand on her hip in one photo. A Green Day hat rests on the tree next to them. "So take the photographs and still frames in your mind," Williams captioned her photo, a lyric from the Green Day track, "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)."

Later, Williams shared a few additional snaps on her Instagram Story. In one, Williams dances in front of the Eiffel Tour in Paris. "Paris, France...," the athlete wrote across the image.

Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian, 40, have been sharing various photos from their time in Europe, and most recently shared a mirror selfie on Saturday with his wife as the two sat at a table together during their vacation.

"OOO: Took the fam on Babymoon 2," Ohanian wrote. "📸 She asked for a selfie so I took advantage of the mirror."

serena williams and olympia italy

Serena Williams/instagram

Later, Ohanian shared more photos, this time of the family exploring the Uffizi Gallery on a private tour. "She said she wanted to see some art, so...," he began the caption.

"Grazie, Uffizi, for letting me book an after hours private tour of some amazing works... Michaelangelo... Da Vinci... Botticelli... Caravaggio 😤 we all left inspired," he continued. "Last time I visited was 20 years ago as a broke college student among 1,000s of visitors—this was a surreal night."

The couple first revealed that they are expecting baby No. 2 at the 2023 Met Gala last month.

On a recent episode of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, the Reddit co-founder noted that he and his daughter Olympia like to incorporate AI-generated bedtime stories.

Asked if his daughter is more into tennis or tech, Ohanian responded, "She's more of a jock than a nerd at this point. But I have, thanks to AI, really gotten her into tech through storytelling."

He continued, "And so the way we do bedtime stories is actually by prompting Chat GPT and saying, you know, I'll ask Chat GPT see give me a bedtime story appropriate for a 6-year-old. That will take 10 minutes to read."

