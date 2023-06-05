Pregnant Serena Williams Enjoys Italian Babymoon with Alexis Ohanian and Daughter Olympia: Photos

Alexis Ohanian is sharing more scenes from his family's Italian travels.

On Saturday, the entrepreneur shared a mirror selfie with pregnant wife Serena Williams, 41, as the two sat at a table together during their vacation.

"OOO: Took the fam on Babymoon 2," Ohanian wrote. "📸 She asked for a selfie so I took advantage of the mirror."

Later, Ohanian shared more photos, this time of the family exploring the Uffizi Gallery on a private tour.



"She said she wanted to see some art, so...," he began the caption.

"Grazie, Uffizi, for letting me book an after hours private tour of some amazing works... Michaelangelo... Da Vinci... Botticelli... Caravaggio 😤 we all left inspired," he continued. "Last time I visited was 20 years ago as a broke college student among 1,000s of visitors—this was a surreal night."

The couple first revealed that they are expecting baby No. 2 at the 2023 Met Gala last month.

In a YouTube video sharing the moment they told Olympia the exciting news, Williams explained that they hadn't initially told the 5-year-old as she "can't keep a secret."

"Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant, but she did call me fat and she got really stressed out," she shared.

Later, the family of three sat on the couch and Williams asked Olympia, "So you remember how you've been praying for a little sister or brother?"

She nodded, to which the expectant mom said, "Well we went to the doctor and it turns out, I'm not getting fat but I have a baby in my belly."

"Are you kidding me?" Olympia asked.

"Nope, you're going to be a big sister," Ohanian confirmed, to which the little one excitedly cheered and started to run run around the room.

