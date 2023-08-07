Pregnant Serena Williams Bares Her Bump in Matching Gucci Set: 'Been Waiting for This Moment'

Serena Williams is setting the tone for her pregnancy style.

On Monday, the pregnant tennis pro, 41, shared a series of photos posted to her Instagram in which she wore a two-piece, yellow and green matching Gucci set that showed off her bare baby bump.

"I've been waiting for a long time...for this moment to come...I'm destined for anything at all," she captioned the carousel of photos.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The athlete is pregnant with her second baby with husband Alexis Ohanian. The two are already parents to daughter Olympia, 5.

Earlier in August, Williams and her husband announced that the sex of their second baby.

“We are actually going to reveal Jelly Bean’s sex. The way we’re going to do it, though, is with a little style and some spectacular lights," Ohanian said in a video posted to their YouTube channel before calling on the DJ to give them some music and “draw attention to the heavens.” After some oohing and ahhing, drones lit up the sky and spelled out "Girl!"

In May, the tennis champ announced that she was expecting her second child. Williams revealed the news on Instagram, sharing a carousel of photos of her and Ohanian. In one photo, Williams held her baby bump, and in another, the couple stood next to one another smiling.

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," Williams captioned the photo, alongside a list of outfit, hair and makeup details for the Met Gala.

News of her pregnancy came after she wrote an essay for Vogue last year about her decision to begin an "evolution" away from tennis and her hopes of adding another little one to her family of three.

In the essay, Williams revealed she "never thought about having kids" when beginning her tennis career. "There were times when I've wondered if I should ever bring kids into this world, with all its problems. I was never that confident or comfortable around babies or children, and I figured that if I ever did have a baby, I would have people taking care of it 24/7," she explained.