Pregnant Serena Williams Bares Her Bump in Matching Gucci Set: 'Been Waiting for This Moment'

The tennis pro is currently pregnant with her second baby with husband Alexis Ohanian

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 7, 2023 02:33PM EDT
pregnant serena williams
Photo:

Serena Williams/Instagram

Serena Williams is setting the tone for her pregnancy style.

On Monday, the pregnant tennis pro, 41, shared a series of photos posted to her Instagram in which she wore a two-piece, yellow and green matching Gucci set that showed off her bare baby bump.

"I've been waiting for a long time...for this moment to come...I'm destined for anything at all," she captioned the carousel of photos.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The athlete is pregnant with her second baby with husband Alexis Ohanian. The two are already parents to daughter Olympia, 5.

Earlier in August, Williams and her husband announced that the sex of their second baby.

“We are actually going to reveal Jelly Bean’s sex. The way we’re going to do it, though, is with a little style and some spectacular lights," Ohanian said in a video posted to their YouTube channel before calling on the DJ to give them some music and “draw attention to the heavens.” After some oohing and ahhing, drones lit up the sky and spelled out "Girl!"

In May, the tennis champ announced that she was expecting her second child. Williams revealed the news on Instagram, sharing a carousel of photos of her and Ohanian. In one photo, Williams held her baby bump, and in another, the couple stood next to one another smiling.

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," Williams captioned the photo, alongside a list of outfit, hair and makeup details for the Met Gala.

News of her pregnancy came after she wrote an essay for Vogue last year about her decision to begin an "evolution" away from tennis and her hopes of adding another little one to her family of three.

In the essay, Williams revealed she "never thought about having kids" when beginning her tennis career. "There were times when I've wondered if I should ever bring kids into this world, with all its problems. I was never that confident or comfortable around babies or children, and I figured that if I ever did have a baby, I would have people taking care of it 24/7," she explained.

Related Articles
cody ko and kelsey pregnant
YouTubers Cody Ko and Kelsey Kreppel Expecting First Baby, a Boy
Tom Pelphrey Shares Sweet Snap of Kaley Cuoco Smiling with Baby Daughter Matilda
Kaley Cuoco Smiles with Baby Girl Matilda in Sweet Photo Snapped by Tom Pelphrey
Maralee Nichols
Maralee Nichols Enjoys Farm Day in Matching Overalls With Her and Tristan Thompson's Son Theo
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Showcases Growing Baby Bump in Blue Two Piece
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shares New Photos of Growing Baby Bump in Bold Blue Look — See The Pics!
Alexis Ohanian
Alexis Ohanian Enjoys 'Home Depot Trip' with Daughter Olympia: 'Rite of Passage'
Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Video of Daughter True Having Fun in the Pool
Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Video of Daughter True Having Some Dramatic Fun in the Pool
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Barker
Kourtney Kardashian Posts Her IHOP Breakfast: 'Once in a 7 Year Type Thing'
Brandi Glanville
Brandi Glanville Says She Can't Give Her Sons the Same Life as Their Dad: 'But We Have a Really Fun House!' (Exclusive)
Lindsay Lohan and Dina Lohan
Dina Lohan Says Daughter Lindsay Was 'Always Meant to Be a Mother' After Welcoming Baby (Exclusive)
Giannis Antetokounmpo Shares 'Rehab' Routine with Son Maverick: 'Paw Patrol and Shooting'
Giannis Antetokounmpo Shares 'Rehab' Routine with Son Maverick: 'Paw Patrol and Shooting'
Hoda Kotb daughters
Hoda Kotb Shares Update on Daughter Hope Five Months After Her ICU Stay: She's 'On the Mend'
Karlie Kloss Poses with Newborn Son Elijah and Son Levi, 2, on 31st Birthday: 'Full of Gratitude'
Karlie Kloss Poses with Son Levi, 2, and Baby Elijah on Her 31st Birthday: 'Full of Gratitude'
Martha Stewart Shows Off Handmade Birthday Cards from Granddaugther Jude: 'The Very Best'
Martha Stewart Shows Off 'Very Best' Handmade Birthday Cards from 12-Year-Old Granddaughter Jude
Jana Kramer kids first day of school
Pregnant Jana Kramer Shares Her Kids' Mixed Reactions on First Day of School: 'Here They Come'
'Teen Mom' 's Gary Shirley Shares Rare Photo of Daughters Emilee and Leah on First Day of School
'Teen Mom' 's Gary Shirley Shares Rare Photo of Daughters Emilee and Leah on First Day of School
James Van Der Beek and daughter wash RV.
James Van Der Beek Uses His Daughter to Clean RV at a 'Pit Stop' During Family Vacation