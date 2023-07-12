Pregnant Serena Williams Enjoys Italian Cooking Class with Daughter Olympia: 'We Know How to Focus'

Serena Williams is cooking up something good with her little girl.

On Wednesday, the pregnant tennis star, 41, shared a photo on Instagram where she stands side-by-side with daughter Olympia, 4½, as the two take in a cooking class.

Both the mom and daughter strike similar poses as they pay attention to the instructor, each wearing embroidered aprons. Olympia's reads "Chef Olympia" while Williams' reads "Chef Mama."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"Cooking class anyone? We know how to focus …. @olympiaohanian," she captioned the shot.

Husband Alexis Ohanian commented, writing, "I was so happy I captured this twinning moment between you two."

The six-time U.S. Open singles champ first revealed that she is expecting her second baby with the 776 Foundation president, 40, at the 2023 Met Gala in May.



Serena Williams/instagram

Speaking with PEOPLE last month, Ohanian smiled as he described how "Olympia’s fired up" to be a big sister.

"No one's more excited than her," the proud dad shared. "She's been wanting this. She's been praying and asking about this for quite some time, so she's very ready."



As for the couple, "I think I've I've definitely forgotten what it's like to have a new one around, so it might be a rude awakening, maybe literally," he said with a laugh. "But right now, we're excited."