Pregnant Serena Williams Enjoys Italian Cooking Class with Daughter Olympia: 'We Know How to Focus'

Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia teamed up for a cooking class, sharing a photo from the experience on Instagram

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 12, 2023 06:24PM EDT
Pregnant Serena Williams Enjoys Italian Cooking Class with Daughter Olympia: 'We Know How to Focus'
Photo:

Serena Williams/Instagram

Serena Williams is cooking up something good with her little girl.

On Wednesday, the pregnant tennis star, 41, shared a photo on Instagram where she stands side-by-side with daughter Olympia, 4½, as the two take in a cooking class.

Both the mom and daughter strike similar poses as they pay attention to the instructor, each wearing embroidered aprons. Olympia's reads "Chef Olympia" while Williams' reads "Chef Mama."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Serena Williams, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and Alexis Ohanian attend the 2021 AFI Fest - Closing Night Premiere of Warner Bros. "King Richard"
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"Cooking class anyone? We know how to focus …. @olympiaohanian," she captioned the shot.

Husband Alexis Ohanian commented, writing, "I was so happy I captured this twinning moment between you two."

The six-time U.S. Open singles champ first revealed that she is expecting her second baby with the 776 Foundation president, 40, at the 2023 Met Gala in May.

serena williams and olympia italy

Serena Williams/instagram

Speaking with PEOPLE last month, Ohanian smiled as he described how "Olympia’s fired up" to be a big sister.

"No one's more excited than her," the proud dad shared. "She's been wanting this. She's been praying and asking about this for quite some time, so she's very ready."

As for the couple, "I think I've I've definitely forgotten what it's like to have a new one around, so it might be a rude awakening, maybe literally," he said with a laugh. "But right now, we're excited."

Related Articles
Pregnant Serena Williams Works Out to Red Hot Chilli Peppers in Gym Selfie Video
Pregnant Serena Williams Works Out to Red Hot Chili Peppers in Gym Selfie Video
Serena Williams and daughter alexis
Pregnant Serena Williams Says She's 'Trying to Look Cool' in 'Hot Weather' with Her Daughter
Serena Williams, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and Alexis Ohanian attend the 2021 AFI Fest - Closing Night Premiere of Warner Bros. "King Richard"
Alexis Ohanian Feels 'Confident' as a Dad as He and Serena Williams Prepare for Baby No. 2 (Exclusive)
Alexis Ohanian Shares Photos from Italian Babymoon with Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia
Pregnant Serena Williams Enjoys Italian Babymoon with Alexis Ohanian and Daughter Olympia: Photos
Pregnant Serena Williams Celebrates Second Child on the Way with "Baby Moon 2023"
Pregnant Serena Williams Celebrates Second Child on the Way with European Babymoon — See the Pics!
serena williams and olympia italy
Pregnant Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia, 5, Strike a Pose Together on European Vacation
Serena Williams/Instagram
Pregnant Serena Williams Shows Off Her Bump in Italy: 'Trying to Figure Out If the Baby Is in the Front or Back'
serena williams teaches her daughter tennis
Serena Williams Passes Along Her Tennis Skills to Daughter Olympia in Sweet Throwback Video: Watch
Serena Williams daughter Olympia
Serena Williams' Daughter Becomes 'Youngest 2-Team Owner' in Sports as She Now Co-Owns L.A. Golf Club
Alexis Ohanian, Olympia Ohanian Jr, and Serena Williams attend the 2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2021 in Hollywood, California
All About Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's Daughter Olympia
Serena Williams Shares the Sweet Moment She Told Daughter Olympia, 5, That She Is Pregnant: Watch. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2yahaiyk8c.
Serena Williams Previews the Sweet Moment She Told Daughter Olympia, 5, That She Is Pregnant: Watch
Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Alexis Ohanian Says He and Serena Williams Don't Know Sex of Baby — But He's 'Convinced' It's a Girl
https://www.instagram.com/p/CruD3jjLOPB/ Verified Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala. Hair: @jawaraw Makeup: @zanabeauty Style: @kmcme17 Nails: @sreyninpeng Designer: @gucci Jewelry: @tiffanyandco Headpiece: @leletny Edited · 25m
Serena Williams Is Pregnant! Tennis Superstar Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Alexis Ohanian
Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams
Alexis Ohanian Reads AI-Generated Bedtime Stories to Daughter Olympia: 'It's Like Mad Libs'
Karlie Kloss, Serena Williams
Serena Williams and Karlie Kloss Pose at Met Gala After Both Revealing Pregnancies: 'Bumpin'
Serena Williams Family Photo
Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian Strike Sweet Pose with Olympia at Niece's Derby-Themed Wedding