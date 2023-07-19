Pregnant Serena Williams Shows Bare Bump as She Dances in Behind-the-Scenes Clip: 'Keeps Baby Healthy'

Serena Williams is getting into the groove while on set!

On Tuesday, the pregnant tennis star, 41, posted a video on Instagram of her dancing behind-the-scenes on the set of an unidentified project. Williams wears a yellow two-piece set that puts her bare bump on display as she does hip rotations and dances to Beyoncé's "ENERGY."

"I was doing some hip isolations....behind the scenes while waiting to resume shooting helps to keep baby healthyyyyyyy #dance #pregnant," she captioned the video.



"Jellybean already a jock," Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, 40, wrote in the comments.

This will be the second baby for Williams and Ohanian, who are already parents to daughter Olympia, 5.

Over the weekend, the six-time U.S. Open singles champ shared a hilarious story on Twitter, recounting the time that her daughter once called her out for wearing a wig. "Nice lady: I love your hair," Williams began her now-viral Tweet. "Me: Awww Thanks! Olympia: It's a WIG!!!"

In June, the pregnant athlete shared photos of herself with her daughter while on vacation in Europe. In the photo, the mother-daughter duo stood amid a group of trees while Williams wore a bright orange, tiered tank top dress, and cradles her bump. Next to her, Olympia wore a pink tiered dress and had her hand on her hip in one photo. A Green Day hat rested on the tree next to them.

"So take the photographs and still frames in your mind," Williams captioned her photo, a lyric from the Green Day track, "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)."

Williams and Ohanian also shared various photos from their Europian vacation. The proud father shared a mirror selfie with his wife as the two sat at a table together during their vacation.

"OOO: Took the fam on Babymoon 2," Ohanian wrote. "📸 She asked for a selfie so I took advantage of the mirror."