Pregnant Serena Williams Steps Out in Black Mini Dress and Red Vest While in Miami: 'Making Moves'

The tennis champ is currently pregnant with her second baby with husband Alexis Ohanian

By Hannah Sacks
Updated on July 21, 2023 03:41PM EDT
Serena Williams baby bump
Photo:

serenawilliams/Instagram

Serena Williams is baring her bump while stepping out in Miami.

On Thursday, the pregnant tennis star, 41, shared a carousel of photos to her Instagram where she rocked a black, bump baring dress with an oversized red vest on top.

"Miami fun in @gucci red always wins! @djkaled," she captioned the images.

In another post from that day, Williams danced around on the turf, doing spins and steps. "I'm just making up moves at this point," she captioned the post. "I need to go somewhere and sit down."

Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian are currently expecting their second baby together. The couple are already parents to daughter Olympia, 5.

Earlier this month, Ohanian spoke to PEOPLE exclusively about how they're preparing for their family to grow. "We’ve got everything basically good to go," he told PEOPLE.

"I think I've definitely forgotten what it's like to have a new one around, so it might be a rude awakening, maybe literally," he said with a laugh. "But right now, we're excited."

The couple are also already thinking of names for their newest addition. "After Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., Serena told me we cannot name the next kid Alexis, so I’m out of ideas," he joked.

"Serena Williams Ohanian Jr., I guess it wouldn't be a junior, or maybe it could be," he mused. "I don't know the rules — but we already broke the rules anyway. But yes, we’ve got some names bopping around if it’s a girl. I used ChatGPT to come up with some ideas too, so we’ll see where we go."

Earlier this month, the six-time U.S. Open singles champ shared photos of herself lounging on a couch with Olympia on Instagram. “Behind the scenes … On set in hot weather trying to look cool,” she captioned the post, though she didn't reveal what project she was working on at the time.

