Pregnant Rose Leslie Enjoys Stroll in London as She Awaits Birth of Second Baby with Kit Harington

Rose Leslie is glowing as she enjoys her final days as a mom of one.

The Game of Thrones actress, 36, had a big smile on her face as she enjoyed a walk in London with her sister, Portia, on Wednesday.

The expectant mom, who also shares a 2-year-old son with husband Kit Harington, wore a green floral dress with long sleeves and sunglasses, with a crossbody bag framing her bump.

The couple, who tied the knot in June 2018 in Scotland, confirmed news of their first baby to PEOPLE in February 2022, just a year before revealing their second is on the way.

Speaking with Access last July, Harington gave rare insight into his life as a new dad, sharing what has surprised him most about fatherhood.

"I think the thing that's surprised me most is, you know, they tell you, but they don't; everyone goes, 'Look, it's big. What you're about to go through is big.' And you have no way of knowing that until it happens," he said. "Then what surprises you is you go, 'Oh, this goes on forever!' You don't get a break from it. You're just like ... every day I wake up and look after this little human, and now we're part of a unit together."

"You are now a unit, the three of you," added Harington of his family. "That's a whole new dynamic you need to find, and pretty much find every day as he grows and changes, and how does that change you? It's a beautiful thing, it really is."



Harington, 36, chatted with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the premiere of his Apple TV+ series, Extrapolations, in March, where he said his toddler son is "about to get the shock of his life," when he and Leslie bring home their second baby later this year.

"I don't know if he's really conceptually understood anything yet," Harington said of his son knowing what's ahead.

"He's just loving life. My boy loves life," the proud dad beamed. "He charges around, and I think he's going to be a great older brother. It's just really exciting."

