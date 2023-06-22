Pregnant Rose Leslie Enjoys Stroll in London as She Awaits Birth of Second Baby with Kit Harington

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington announced they're expecting their second baby in February

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 22, 2023 12:47PM EDT
Rose Leslie pictured showing of her baby bump as she was aided along by her sister as they stopped in the London sun
Rose Leslie and . Photo:

SplashNews.com

Rose Leslie is glowing as she enjoys her final days as a mom of one.

The Game of Thrones actress, 36, had a big smile on her face as she enjoyed a walk in London with her sister, Portia, on Wednesday.

The expectant mom, who also shares a 2-year-old son with husband Kit Harington, wore a green floral dress with long sleeves and sunglasses, with a crossbody bag framing her bump.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Rose Leslie pictured showing of her baby bump as she was aided along by her sister as they stopped in the London sun

SplashNews.com

The couple, who tied the knot in June 2018 in Scotland, confirmed news of their first baby to PEOPLE in February 2022, just a year before revealing their second is on the way.

Speaking with Access last July, Harington gave rare insight into his life as a new dad, sharing what has surprised him most about fatherhood.

"I think the thing that's surprised me most is, you know, they tell you, but they don't; everyone goes, 'Look, it's big. What you're about to go through is big.' And you have no way of knowing that until it happens," he said. "Then what surprises you is you go, 'Oh, this goes on forever!' You don't get a break from it. You're just like ... every day I wake up and look after this little human, and now we're part of a unit together."

"You are now a unit, the three of you," added Harington of his family. "That's a whole new dynamic you need to find, and pretty much find every day as he grows and changes, and how does that change you? It's a beautiful thing, it really is."

Rose Leslie (L) and Kit Harington arrive at The Olivier Awards with Mastercard at The Royal Opera House on April 3, 2016 in London, England
Dave Benett/Getty

Harington, 36, chatted with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the premiere of his Apple TV+ series, Extrapolations, in March, where he said his toddler son is "about to get the shock of his life," when he and Leslie bring home their second baby later this year.

"I don't know if he's really conceptually understood anything yet," Harington said of his son knowing what's ahead.

"He's just loving life. My boy loves life," the proud dad beamed. "He charges around, and I think he's going to be a great older brother. It's just really exciting."

Related Articles
Scottish actress Rose Leslie and husband English actor Kit Harington attend the HBO premiere of "The Time Traveler's Wife" at Morgan Library on May 11, 2022 in New York City
Kit Harington Thinks Son Will Get 'Shock of His Life' When Baby No. 2 Comes Home: 'Really Exciting'
Jessie James Decker family
All About Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker's 3 Kids
Daryl Sabara and son Riley, Father's Day
Daryl Sabara Says Dad Left When He Was 1, Family with Meghan Trainor Lets Him Be 'Dad I Always Wanted'
Kristin Davis attends the premiere of Netflix's "AJ and the Queen" Season 1 at the Egyptian Theatre on January 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California
Kristin Davis' 2 Children: All About Gemma Rose and Wilson
NFL's DJ Moore and Wife Raven Share Glimpses of Gorgeous Maternity Shoot ahead of Baby No. 2 (Exclusive)
NFL's DJ Moore and Fiancé Raven Share Glimpses of Gorgeous Maternity Shoot Ahead of Baby No. 2 (Exclusive)
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Kit Harington and Rose Leslie attend day three of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Kit Harington Reveals Wife Rose Leslie Is Pregnant, Expecting Their Second Baby
Rose Leslie and Kit Harington attend The Olivier Awards with Mastercard at The Royal Opera House on April 3, 2016 in London, England
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Relationship Timeline
Pregnant Nabela Noor Celebrates Baby Sprinkle Ahead of Baby No. 2
Nabela Noor Enjoys Countryside-Themed Baby Sprinkle Ahead of Baby No. 2 — See the Photos! (Exclusive)
Witney Carson McAllister Instagram
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster (L) and his family
Rod Stewart's 8 Kids: Everything to Know
Rihanna Fenty Beauty https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1204386119277391/f
Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump in Stunning All-White Look During Fenty Appearance at Ulta
Kit Harington
Kit Harington Shares Lessons of Fatherhood While Discussing His New Film, 'Baby Ruby'
rihanna
Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Name of Son, 11 Months, Revealed
Kane Brown's family
Kane Brown's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna baby
All About Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Son RZA
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Stormi Webster attend the The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 on June 15, 2021 in New York City
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's 2 Kids: Everything to Know