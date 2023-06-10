Pregnant Rihanna Wears Snakeskin-Print Coat Over Hoodie During Night Out in L.A.

The singer is currently expecting her second baby with A$AP Rocky

By
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
Published on June 10, 2023 01:38PM EDT
Rihanna steps out sporting a snakeskin coat paired with a baggy hoodie during a late night dinner outing at her favorite restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.
Photo:

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Rihanna is walking around in a brand-new skin.

The singer, 35 — who is currently pregnant and expecting her second baby with A$AP Rocky — wore a brown snakeskin-print coat over a two-tone gray hoodie while out to dine at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, on Friday night.

Showing off her bare legs, Rihanna kept her accessories simple by wearing a matching pair of strappy heels, and she added a red lip for an extra pop of color.

Rihanna steps out sporting a snakeskin coat paired with a baggy hoodie during a late night dinner outing at her favorite restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

The "Umbrella" singer also had her growing baby bump on display, which was the case when she stepped out to eat at the Italian celebrity hotspot just last weekend.

While dining out then, Rihanna sported an all-black tracksuit and a small furry black handbag. She also rocked a bold red lip for glam and wore her long hair down.

Last month, Rihanna — who is already mom to son RZA, 13 months — turned heads when she stepped out onto the Met Gala in an all-white Valentino ensemble covering most of her body and her head with white floral designs.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
James Devaney/GC Images

The Fenty Beauty founder accessorized with a pair of white cat-eye sunglasses (complete with false eyelashes), fingerless gloves and a bold red lip — all accentuated by Bulgari jewels.

Shortly after arriving on the red carpet, Rihanna removed the top portion of dress, revealing a more fitted bodice with spaghetti straps that showed off her baby bump.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky, 34, wore a white shirt under a dark blazer, a dark tie, sunglasses and black shoes, making a show-stopping statement in a red plaid high-low kilt over bedazzled wide-leg jeans.

