Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Fun and Flirty Savage X Fenty Video: Watch

Rihanna is showing off her pregnancy glow!

The Grammy-winning musician, 35, blessed her followers’ feeds with a video of herself modeling her new Savage x Fenty collection with her baby bump on full display.

“Sheer x 💗,” the ANTI songstress captioned the flirty new clip, referring to the name of the bare-all collection.

The video kicks off with Rihanna sporting a robe before she playfully slingshots a thong from the new collection at the camera. It then transitions to a full-blown modeling session, with the singer stripped down to a coral lingerie set in front of shelves of clothing material.

The Savage x Fenty founder makes unwavering — and flirty — eye contact with the camera as she showcases the sheer bra-and-panty set from all angles before finally walking off out of frame.

The expectant mother paired the new set with matching heels and complemented the look with gold jewelry including a chunky gold bracelet, blingy necklace and ear cuff.

For her makeup — undoubtedly Fenty Beauty — she sported a contoured look complete with a glossy lip and flirty black eyeliner peeking out from behind her fringe.

Earlier this week, the singer shared another post modeling the same sheer set in a series of sexy lingerie photos on Instagram.

The carousel included the Savage x Fenty founder posing in the same see-through lingerie set, captioned, "New fav’s ….sheer x group dropping rn! head over to savageX.com."

Commenters on both posts picked up on “We Found Love” singer’s pregnancy glow, including fellow mother Kate Hudson and The Last of Us actress Storm Reid, who commented “Yes yes yes mama beauty🔥” and “I mean just incredible 😍," respectively.

The beauty mogul, who welcomed son RZA Athelston Mayers with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May 2022, chatted with PEOPLE last year about fashion and makeup — and how it influences her pregnancy confidence.

“Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day,’” she told PEOPLE. “But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform. You put some clothes on, and it's like, when you look good, you feel good. I've heard that for a very long time, but it's true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad bitch.”

When it comes to clothes that make her feel like “a bad bitch” while pregnant, the singer told Vogue that she skips the maternity aisle entirely.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, 'There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle'” she said in her May 2022 cover story. “I'm sorry — it's too much fun to get dressed up. I'm not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”