Pregnant Rihanna Gets a Kiss from A$AP Rocky in Sweet Photos Where He Cradles Her Baby Bump

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are enjoying a parents' night out.

The pregnant singer, 35, and partner A$AP Rocky, 34, posed outside a restaurant in Nice, France on Thursday, where Rihanna wore a skin-tight, semi-see-through bodysuit and clear heels, accessorizing with a green fan.

Rocky stood behind her, wrapping his arms around her baby bump. The rapper wore a green jacket, green beanie, black shorts and sneakers, planting a sweet kiss on her cheek as Rihanna beamed.

SplashNews.com

Rihanna and Rocky are currently expecting their second baby together. The couple is already parents to son RZA Athelston Mayers, 13 months.

The Umbrella singer attended the Louis Vuitton show in Paris this week and ran into longtime friend LeBron James, 38. While at the show, the singer hugged the basketball player in a short video posted to Twitter.

James pulled back from the hug and placed his hand on Rihanna's baby bump. The Fenty Beauty CEO then placed her hand over his to round out the sweet moment.

In February, Rihanna performed at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show where she revealed she's expecting her second baby, an announcement she was "super excited to confirm," a source told PEOPLE.

"Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went. She felt great about performing again. She was also super excited to confirm her pregnancy," said the insider.

The source also noted that the musician "wants several kids and is happy that her son with have a sibling come summer."

"She loves parenting with Rakim. They are great together," added the insider.

Rihanna played up the big reveal in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit — a jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau — down to show her belly.

A rep for Rihanna confirmed the pregnancy news to PEOPLE shortly after the performance.