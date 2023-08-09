Pregnant Rihanna Breastfeeds Son RZA, 1, in New Savage X Fenty Maternity Underwear

Rihanna and is making her Savage X Fenty underwear business a family affair!

The pregnant singer and Fenty Beauty founder, 35 was joined by her almost 15-month-old son, RZA — who she shares with partner A$AP Rocky — in a series of photos posted on the Savage X Fenty Instagram account on Tuesday, including one shot that showed a joyful Rihanna tenderly breastfeeding her baby boy.

“Not ur mama's maternity bras...designed by @badgalriri, approved by baby RZA 🫶🏾 #SavageXMaternity,” the Savage X Fenty page captioned the trio of images.

In the first photo, a smiling Rihanna breastfed little RZA while wearing a black maternity bra from the brand. Her adorable son rested one hand on his mama's chest while also repping the brand in a pair of dark-colored shorts with the Savage X Fenty logo printed on them. Another shot showed RZA holding his mama's breast as he took a pause from feeding.



The Savage X Fenty page also shared a shot of Rihanna — who is currently pregnant with her second child with A$AP Rocky, 34, — with her her firstborn in her lap, her pregnant belly just visible in the shot. RZA's hand rested on the new maternity bra as the singer looked down on her baby boy.

In the images, the Fenty Beauty founder wore her hair long and straight, with long bangs and accessorized the underwear with a selection of gold rings.

Last month, Rihanna posted a stylish photoshoot in new Savage X Fenty underwear on Instagram.

"New fav’s ….sheer x group dropping rn! head over to savageX.com," she wrote in the caption of the images, that showed her modeling the latest designs from the brand while pregnant.

More recently, the singer stepped out with A$AP Rocky for a date night in Santa Monica on July 28, ahead of the arrival of their second child. The loved-up couple — together known for their music and fashion — visited celebrity hot spot, Italian restaurant, Giorgio Baldi.



Rihanna was pictured outside the restaurant in a two-piece pink ensemble, which she teamed with a silver clutch, a silver neck chain and sunglasses. In what’s become the singer’s trademark maternity style, Rihanna showed off her growing baby bump in the look, which consisted of a cropped pink top and pink sweatpants

Rocky, meanwhile, wore a light blue denim jacket, white T-shirt and matched his khaki bucket hat to his pants.