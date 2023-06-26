Pregnant Rihanna Bares Her Bump in Pharrell's First Collection for Louis Vuitton's Menswear

Rihanna's pregnancy style continues to impress.

On Tuesday, Pharrell debuted as Louis Vuitton's next Men's Creative Director at his first show for the Spring Summer 24 collection. As part of the campaign, Rihanna, 35, modeled several looks, posting one to her Instagram supporting Louis Vuitton's Spring Summer 24 campaign.

In the picture, the "Lift Me Up" singer wore a white tank top that cut off above her stomach, baring her bump. She wore a long denim jacket over top and paired it with a denim skirt and fluffy boots. To round out the look, Rihanna carried a giant Louis Vuitton bag.

"LOUIS VUITTON MEN Spring Summer 24," she captioned the photo.

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton, Photographed by Keizo Kitajima

In other photos released by the fashion house, Rihanna wore a black shirt unbuttoned at her stomach and carried four different colored Louis Vuitton bags, as well as a coffee cup, on the streets of New York City.

Rihanna is currently pregnant and expecting her second baby with partner A$AP Rocky, 34. The couple are already parents to son RZA, 13 months.

On Thursday, the couple were photographed outside Nespo Restaurant in Nice, France, where Rihanna wore a skin-tight, semi-see-through bodysuit and clear heels, accessorizing with a green fan.

Rocky stood behind her, wrapping his arms around her baby bump. The rapper wore a green jacket, green beanie, black shorts and sneakers, planting a sweet kiss on her cheek as Rihanna beamed.

The Umbrella singer attended the Louis Vuitton show in Paris that same week and ran into longtime friend LeBron James, 38. While at the show, the singer hugged the basketball player in a short video posted to Twitter.

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton, Photographed by Keizo Kitajima

"Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went. She felt great about performing again. She was also super excited to confirm her pregnancy," a source told PEOPLE of the singer after her February 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, where she revealed the pregnancy

The source also noted that the musician "wants several kids and is happy that her son with have a sibling come summer."

