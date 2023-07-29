Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Spend Date Night in Santa Monica Ahead of Baby No. 2's Arrival

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky enjoyed a mom-and-dad night out ahead of baby No. 2's arrival.

The singer, 35, and the Testing rapper, 34, spend a night out on Friday evening at the celeb-favorite Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

Outside the venue, Rihanna was photographed rocking a two-piece pink ensemble, which included a pink top and matching pink sweats, with her baby bump on full display. She paired the look with a mini purse and a pair of oval shades.

Rocky, meanwhile, wore a blue denim jacket and a white T-shirt, which he accessorized with a green bucket hat and shiny nails.

Rihanna spotted out in Santa Monica. The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID

Rihanna previously dined at Giorgio Baldi last weekend, where she was joined by her and Rocky's one-year-old child RZA, The Daily Mail reported.

While Rocky wasn't present, Rihanna showed up in a sleek coat with $100 bills printed on it, as their son was decked out in double denim — from his jeans to his jacket.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rocky and Rihanna, who are currently expecting their second child together, recently got the ultimate cosign on the name they chose for their firstborn from Wu Tang Clan's RZA himself.

In a conversation with CNN, the legendary beat-maker, 54, explained that their decision to name a child after him was a "great honor."

"[It's] a great honor to know that there’s another generation that’s not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name," RZA told the outlet.

“RZA isn't only a name, it’s a title,” he continued. “So it’s an honor and I salute her and A$AP and their family. All the blessings in the world from me."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spotted out in Santa Monica. The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID

Earlier this month, Rihanna posted a sweet snap capturing a silhouette of Rocky holding baby RZA up in the air in a pool overlooking the ocean during sunset.

“My Bajan boyz…🇧🇧❤️,” she captioned the photo.