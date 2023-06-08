Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd Shines in Black-and-White Maternity Shoot Ahead of Baby No. 2

Peta Murgatroyd is ready to be a mom of two!

After she and husband Maks Chmerkovskiy exclusively revealed to PEOPLE in January that they are expecting their second baby together, the dancer, 36, shared on Instagram that she's been focused on "soaking in these last few days" with their son Shai, 6.

"[I'm] finding every opportunity to be super present with Shai and spend as much one-on-one time with him," she explained. "Focusing on my inner thoughts and releasing the negative. Realizing I have what I wished for ✨."

Oxana Alex

The Peta Jane Beauty founder's post on Wednesday was accompanied by a glimpse of her maternity shoot that consisted of gorgeous black and white photos of her posing in a long-sleeve black leotard and metallic knee-high boots. She styled her hair in loose beach waves accompanied by a small braid.

She concluded the post by sharing a message for her upcoming baby.



Oxana Alex

"Baby boy, you have no idea how much I’ve wanted you," she wrote. "We are all ready for your arrival 💙." The pro-dancing couple revealed the sex of their second baby in April.

For the announcement, the couple recorded themselves dancing as Shai popped in front of the camera, holding a piece of folded paper with "BOY" written in blue crayon.

Murgatroyd penned in the caption: "It's a…… 💙💙💙 The Chmerkovskiy's as a whole are creating their own soccer team LOL! We're so elated that Shai will get a baby brother and cannot wait to meet this little guy. He is already measuring quite large 😬 and loves to kick mummy in the ribs at all hours of the night!"

She added that she and Chmerkovskiy, 43, "shrieked with joy" after learning that he was healthy.

She also reflected on finding out about the second pregnancy in a conversation with PEOPLE by sharing that "it was the fastest positive I've ever seen in my life."



"It just came up super quick and I was just shocked," she continued. "It's been completely different from my past pregnancy. It wasn't like I jumped for joy, and I shouted from the rooftops, 'Oh my God, I'm pregnant. Yay!' It was more like a, 'Okay, well let's see what happens because I've been through this four other times, and it hasn't worked.' So I was very skeptical. I didn't even tell Maks for a while."

Murgatroyd has often documented her road to becoming a mom of two by sharing an in-depth look into her difficult fertility journey on social media and opening up about her three miscarriages.

