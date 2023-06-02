Naomi Osaka is going to be a girl mom!

The tennis pro, 25, shared photos from her princess-themed baby shower, marking the first time that the four-time Grand Slam singles champion has revealed she and boyfriend Cordae, also 25, will welcome a baby girl.

"☺️🤍💜," she simply captioned the set of photos shared on Instagram Friday, where she poses surrounded by pink and purple balloons in her signature casual style.

The backdrop reads, "A little princess is on the way!"

When speaking with PEOPLE in February, Osaka said she was already aware of the sex of the baby, though Cordae was not.

"I've been preparing, but he doesn't know the gender yet, only I know," Osaka told PEOPLE at the time. "So it's not like I can build out the room or anything."

Osaka continued, "So I don't know, [I'm] just kind of winging it. That's kind of the key motto in my life a little."

Presley Ann/Getty

Earlier this year, Osaka talked to PEOPLE about the reaction to her openness about her mental health struggles, including her decision to voluntarily withdraw from the French Open in 2021.

"It's always really heartwarming when people tell me that I have helped them with their own struggles. I remember being in a grocery store one time and someone stopped me to tell me how much I meant to them as they were dealing with their own mental health struggles," she shared. "At the time, I was doing it for myself but I realized that my decision to help myself was also helping many others."

Like other new parents, Osaka expressed a desire for a better world for her own child to grow and thrive in, asserting that begins with working on herself.

"I would say for me, I just want to be the best version of myself. Obviously, I've never been a mother before so I'm taking it day-by-day and just trying to be someone that my son or daughter will be proud of," she said.

