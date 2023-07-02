Pregnant Mom Who Shared Apartment with Ex-Boyfriend Is Allegedly Killed by Him: 'Beautiful, Bright Spark'

Shontae Crawford, 37, also leaves behind a 15-year-old son

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 2, 2023 08:49AM EDT
Shontae Crawford
Shontae Crawford. Photo:

GoFundMe

A Virginia mother who recently found out she was pregnant with her second child was killed last week — and the suspect is her ex-boyfriend, who shared the apartment with the victim in which she was killed.

The Arlington Police Department told multiple outlets last week that Shontae Crawford, 37, was stabbed to death, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend Alimamy Fornah, 35, whom she had dated for about 12 years. Crawford had a 15-year-old son, according to WUSA9.

The couple recently broke up but still shared an apartment together, according to police. 

Crawford’s new boyfriend, Michael Webb, was visiting her at the time the incident occurred and told WUSA9 that Crawford and Fornah locked themselves in a room during an argument. Webb said he tried to intervene when he heard the shouting getting more intense, breaking down the door to the room.

“I heard a noise and what sounded like a crash,” Webb told the outlet, before alleging: “He had her pinned on the floor between the bed and the wall. There was blood on the wall and her throat was severely damaged by, I believe, a kitchen knife, or something to that extent.”

Webb said he hit Fornah and helped Crawford up. He and Crawford then tried to escape the building but were allegedly confronted by Fornah again in the hallway, where he and Webb got into another physical fight, according to Webb.

Police arrived and arrested Fornah, who was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. He was charged with murder, according to NBCWashington.

It's not immediately clear if Fornah has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Shontae Crawford
Shontae Crawford.

Shontae Crawford Facebook

Webb, along with Crawford’s other family members, have mourned her loss, launching a GoFundMe to cover funeral costs and raise money for her son Donovon Dimauri, who has autism. “Shontae was a beautiful bright spark in this world with a smile that lit up any room she walked in,” her cousin Erica Savoy wrote. “She touched the lives of so many and will be deeply missed.”

Emily Crawford, Crawford’s sister-in-law, told WUSA9 that Fornah "was so controlling that he didn't want her around us."

Webb said he was struggling to cope with the killing.

“I lost my child,” Webb told WUSA9. “Every time I close my eyes, all I see is her and everything that happened.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

