Pregnant Mom Is Killed in Crash, Husband Hospitalized After Teen Allegedly Fleeing Police Strikes Car

A pregnant Michigan mother was killed and her husband and son were injured after a teen allegedly fleeing the police crashed into the couple’s SUV.

The horrific crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Van Dyke Avenue and Metro Parkway in Sterling Heights, about 15 minutes from Detroit, FOX2 reported.

Faith Gumma, 31, was killed in the crash, according to WXYZ. Her husband, Norman, 34, and their 2-year-old son Elijah were injured in the crash.

According to a GoFundMe page, Norman remains hospitalized in critical condition and Elijah, who suffered fractured ribs and lacerated organs, has been released.

“We’re all praying that [Norman] pulls through this without any brain damage, and we are asking everyone to pray that he makes a full recovery so he can be there for his son,” the post states.

According to the Detroit News, police tried to pull over the 16-year-old when the teen, driving a Chevrolet Equinox, allegedly drove through a red light and plowed into the family’s GMC Terrain.

The teen was allegedly traveling around 85 miles an hour at the time of the crash, the Macomb Daily reported.

Police said the teen, who was uninjured in the crash, was uninsured, according to the Daily.

Charges have not been filed against the teen. “They are still looking into everything,” Dawn Fraylick, communications director with the Macomb County prosecutor’s office tells PEOPLE. “They haven’t brought any charges yet.”



Peter Gumma, a family member, told WXYZ that the couple married during the COVID-19 pandemic. "The two were just starting to build a family," he said. "Faith was pregnant, she always wanted a girl and just a horrific tragic to see.”