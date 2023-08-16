Pregnant Mom Is Killed in Crash, Husband Hospitalized After Teen Allegedly Fleeing Police Strikes Car

The teen was allegedly traveling about 85 miles an hour at the time of the crash

By Christine Pelisek
Published on August 16, 2023 04:23PM EDT
fleeing suspect hits SUV kills pregnant woman
Faith and Norman Gumma. Photo:

Norman Gumma/Facebook

A pregnant Michigan mother was killed and her husband and son were injured after a teen allegedly fleeing the police crashed into the couple’s SUV.

The horrific crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Van Dyke Avenue and Metro Parkway in Sterling Heights, about 15 minutes from Detroit, FOX2 reported.

Faith Gumma, 31, was killed in the crash, according to WXYZ. Her husband, Norman, 34, and their 2-year-old son Elijah were injured in the crash.

According to a GoFundMe page, Norman remains hospitalized in critical condition and Elijah, who suffered fractured ribs and lacerated organs, has been released.

“We’re all praying that [Norman] pulls through this without any brain damage, and we are asking everyone to pray that he makes a full recovery so he can be there for his son,” the post states.

According to the Detroit News, police tried to pull over the 16-year-old when the teen, driving a Chevrolet Equinox, allegedly drove through a red light and plowed into the family’s GMC Terrain.

The teen was allegedly traveling around 85 miles an hour at the time of the crash, the Macomb Daily reported.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Police said the teen, who was uninjured in the crash, was uninsured, according to the Daily.

Charges have not been filed against the teen. “They are still looking into everything,” Dawn Fraylick, communications director with the Macomb County prosecutor’s office tells PEOPLE. “They haven’t brought any charges yet.”  

Peter Gumma, a family member, told WXYZ that the couple married during the COVID-19 pandemic.  "The two were just starting to build a family," he said. "Faith was pregnant, she always wanted a girl and just a horrific tragic to see.”

Related Articles
Deja Taylor, Abigail Zwerner, Abby Zwerner
'I Got My Mom's Gun Last Night': Mother of Boy, 6, Who Shot Va. Teacher Pleads Guilty to Child Neglect
Iowa Man Charged with Murder Months After Missing Girlfriend Found Dead in Ditch
Iowa Man Charged with Murder Months After Missing Girlfriend Found Dead in Ditch
Texas Girl, 11, Was Strangled to Death and Left Under Her Bed While Dad Was at Work
Texas Girl, 11, Was Strangled to Death While Dad Was at Work and Frantically Trying to Reach Her
Person County Court House North Carolina
Father Accused of Murdering Driver Who Allegedly Struck, Killed His Son Moments Before
6-Year-Old Shot Dead by 9-Year-Old in Florida, Say Police
6-Year-Old Fatally Shot by 9-Year-Old in Florida, Say Police
Judge finds Mackenzie Shirilla guilty of murder in deadly Strongsville crash that killed 2
Teen Convicted of Intentionally Crashing Car into Brick Wall at 100 mph to Kill Boyfriend: 'This Was Murder'
Harris County Civil Courthouse in Houston, Texas, USA.
Texas Woman Awarded $1.2 Billion Settlement in Image-Based Sexual Abuse Case
Anna Willis (Letalien) Domestic Violence Victim
Ala. Woman Suffers Severe Burns When Husband Allegedly Pours Flammable Liquid on Her, Sets Her on Fire
P'Aris Moore an 8-year-old Virginia girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting in 2022
Va. Girl, 8, Was Killed by Gunshot While Playing in Front Yard. Months Later, 2 Men Are Charged
mugshot of Karla Jackelin Morales
Woman Sentenced for Luring Man to 'Depraved' Murder at Hands of Gang Members After Rap Feud
Cecily Aguilar, the woman charged in connection with the 2020 killing of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison
Texas Woman Jailed for 30 Years for Involvement in Murder of U.S. Soldier Vanessa Guillén
Florida Orange County Sheriff Vehicle January 18, 2021
4 Charged After Florida Woman Claims She Was Kidnapped and Held in Dog Cage
Jordan DeMay, a 17-year-old Michigan boy who died by suicide over sextortion
Teen Died by Suicide After Alleged Online 'Sextortion,' 2 Nigerian Men Extradited to U.S. to Face Charges
Sheryl Ferguson
California Judge Allegedly Texts Staff: 'I Just Shot My Wife. I Won't Be in Tomorrow,' Prosecutors Say
Nayeli Nieves, Salem MA murder victim
Mass. Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend in Front of Their 2 Children as Police Continue Search for Body
Murderer Fla. Man 'Was the Most Amazing Human,' Friends Say as Police Name Husband a Prime Suspect
Friends Remember Slain Fla. Man Whose Husband Is Now Suspect in Case: 'Most Amazing Human'