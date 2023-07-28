Pregnant Mom Has Home Birth 30 Minutes After Being Checked for Labor at Hospital

Shayanna Markham gave birth to a baby girl in June at home, thirty minutes after leaving the hospital

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023 10:10PM EDT
Shayanna Markham gives birth 30 minutes after being sent home
Photo:

CBS Sacramento

A new mom is sharing her labor experience in hopes that "it could help another woman."

Shayanna Markham gave birth to a baby girl in June, thirty minutes after being checked for labor at Kaiser Hospital in Vacaville, California. In an interview with TODAY.com, she shared that she was 5 cm dilated during her examination and had contractions but felt "pressured to go home."

"I was only 37 weeks pregnant, so I was scared," she explained. "The nurses checked my contractions which were 7 to 9 minutes apart and lasted more than a minute."

Markham's sister Surena shared a TikTok video of the experience in which Markham is seen arriving back home from the hospital with the caption, "When your sister is 5 centimeters dilated, and they send her home, and she has the baby at home 30 minutes later."

Using surveillance camera footage, the video shows Markham's husband, Anthony, rushing back to his vehicle to grab his phone to call 911 after the home delivery. In another part of the video, EMTs put Markham on a stretcher to go back to the hospital.

"There was no stopping her from coming out," she recalled to the outlet about the moment she realized she was giving birth. "I got really quiet — there was no screaming. I pushed and then caught my daughter."

While Markham shared with KPHO-TV that their baby named Harper is now a month old and healthy, she hopes other expectant mothers won't be "put in the same situation" after her experience.

"It didn't help me, but if it could help another woman, then I'm glad it happened. I'm just glad me and Harper are okay," she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a statement to TODAY.com, a Kaiser spokesperson shared that "deliveries do happen unexpectedly on occasion."

"Our first priority is always the safety of our patients. While we can't speak to this specific event due to patient privacy, deliveries do happen unexpectedly on occasion. We recognize the families and thank the first responders who are able to manage these situations," the statement read.

"We take our patients' concerns seriously, and when we learn of concerns, we follow up to apologize, listen and respond," the statement added. "Our physicians or certified midwives screen patients when they arrive based on multiple medical criteria and, on a case-by-case basis, determine if a laboring woman is ready to begin her stay with us. If a patient is reluctant to return home, we offer them to stay and be re-evaluated in a specific time frame. We do encourage laboring moms to walk as a standard practice to help labor along unless prohibited by a medical condition."

Kaiser Permanente did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"It's bittersweet," Markham said. "I am frustrated that the birth happened this way but I am happy that my daughter is okay. It could have been worse."

Related Articles
Mandy Moore rash
Mandy Moore Shares Photos of 'Crazy Rash' That Appeared on Son Gus: 'Parenting Is Weird and Hard'
Maria Menounos shares baby pic
Maria Menounos Shares Homecoming Photo with Baby Athena as She Turns 5 Weeks Old: 'Sweet Welcome'
Tired mother holding her newborn child at home after tying to pump
Pill for Postpartum Depression Could Be Approved Next Week
Kara Bosworth Pregnancy, Kyle Bosworth
Kara Keough Bosworth Is Pregnant, Says She's 'Proud' to Announce Baby No. 4 as She Honors Late Son
Bode Miller Reveals Son Asher, 3Â½, Was Briefly Hospitalized with Carbon Monoxide Poisoning: 'All Are Well Now' https://www.instagram.com/p/CvNnd2uLZvK/
Bode Miller Reveals Son, 3½, Was Hospitalized with Carbon Monoxide Poisoning: 'All Are Well Now'
chanel iman supporting husband
Pregnant Chanel Iman Visits Fiancé Davon Godchaux at Training Camp: 'Supporting Big Daddy'
RHOA Star Sanya Richards-Ross Opens Up About Pregnancy After Losing Baby
RHOA's Sanya Richards-Ross Opens Up About Pregnancy After Losing Baby in 'Traumatic' Miscarriage (Exclusive)
Jason Wahler Says 'Lowest Point' was Missing Daughter's Birth amid Relapse: 'Really Hard'
Jason Wahler Recalls Being in Relapse Treatment While Wife Was Giving Birth in Same Hospital 3 Floors Above
Al Pacino and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Have Date Night together in Beverly Hills
Al Pacino and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Have Date Night in Beverly Hills 1 Month After Welcoming Baby
UABâs first uterus transplant recipient delivers healthy baby
Couple Welcomes First Baby Born From Uterus Transplant Outside a Clinical Trial
shawn johnson pregnant
Pregnant Shawn Johnson Opens Up About Baby No. 3 and 'Chasing' Around Her Two Toddlers (Exclusive)
zoo orangutan using pregnancy tea to treat morning sickness
Pregnant Zoo Orangutan's Morning Sickness Soothed by Caretaker's Pregnancy Tea: 'She Loved it' (Exclusive)
marie roda pregnant
'The Challenge' Alum Marie Roda Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby: 'Here's to Strong Women'
Greta Gerwig Barbie Line
Greta Gerwig Included Gynecology Line in 'Barbie' So Girls Wouldn't Be 'Embarrassed' of Their Bodies
Aiden Debusk
6-Year-Old Suffers Hours-Long Seizures, Nearly Dies After Developing Tick-Borne Illness on Family Hike
Newlyweds Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen are spotted in New York City
Newlyweds Liev Schreiber and Pregnant Taylor Neisen Run Errands in N.Y.C. Before Welcoming Baby