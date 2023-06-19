Pregnant Model Gives Birth to Daughter Before Dying of Gunshot Wounds in Targeted D.C. Attack

Mother of deceased Samya Gill, 22, plans to raise her surviving granddaughter

By
Emily Palmer
Emily Palmer
Emily Palmer is a Senior Crime Writer at PEOPLE, where she has been a reporter since 2023. Her work has frequently appeared in The New York Times and Cosmopolitan Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 19, 2023 03:12PM EDT
22-year-old Samya Gill, of Fort Washington, MD
Samya Gill.

Samya Gill, an eight-month pregnant model and businesswoman, gave birth by C-section to her daughter within hours of being shot Thursday. Gill died of the fatal gunshot wounds later that day, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Samya Gill's baby Zailey
Samya Gill's mother plans to raise her surviving grandchild, Zailey, who was listed in critical condition following the emergency C-section.

Around 11:20 a.m. Thursday, several shooters armed with rifles — including at least one machine gun — in the D.C. area pummeled the light blue Nissan Altima with both Gill, 22 of Fort Washington, Md., and a male companion, Travis Foster, inside. The attack was planned and occurred in a school zone, according to a police report reviewed by PEOPLE. 

Pregnant woman killed in Seattle shooting
Samya Gill's car was riddled with more than a dozen bullets in the targeted D.C. shooting.

FOX 13 Seattle/Youtube

Crime scene photos show a dozen bullet holes piercing the windshield, with another two gunshots through the driver’s side window.

Following an emergency C-section, Gill died of her injuries just after 3 p.m. Thursday. Foster, who was identified by ABC7 as the baby’s father, but whose relationship was not confirmed by police, had been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a statement. The baby girl was listed in critical condition. Police did not have an update Monday afternoon on the welfare of Foster or the baby.

Now, Gill’s mother plans to raise her surviving grandchild, she told ABC7. 

“She’s beautiful,” the grandmother, who did not provide her name to the local television station, said of her newborn granddaughter. “I went to go see her last night, and she’s just gorgeous.” She added that the baby, identified as Zailey on a GoFundMe page and who was not hit in the attack, was doing “a little bit better” a day after her premature birth.

Police released surveillance camera images showing the suspects shooting as they run toward the victimsÂ car.
Two unidentified shooters in Thursday's targeted attack, caught on surveillance images released by police, who are seeking information on the shooting that killed a pregnant mother.

Metropolitan Police Department

In surveillance photographs released by police, two men in dark pants and long sleeves — one in a white hoodie and the other with a gray head covering and gloves are shown with arms extended, shooting at the vehicle containing Foster and the pregnant mother. The shooters then dashed into a white car, the backseat passenger doors opened for a quick get-away. A third suspect was not pictured. A glock .45 was recovered from the crime scene, according to the police report.

Police released surveillance camera images showing the suspects shooting as they run toward the victims car
Metropolitan Police detectives are still searching for three suspects tied to the killing of Samya Gill.

Metropolitan Police Department

“I just really hope they catch whoever did that to my daughter,” Gill’s mother told ABC7.

Gill’s death was one of four killings in D.C. last week, The Washington Post reported.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a $25,000 award for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the shooting.

Related Articles
Sahra Gesaade, Sagal Hersi, Sabiriin Ali, Siham Adam, Salma Abdikadir, 5 Minnesota women getting ready for wedding killed in horrific crash by speeding driver
Speeding Driver Kills 5 Minnesota Women Preparing for Friend's Wedding: 'Pearls of the Community'
Three boys shot by father.
3 Young Brothers Shot and Killed By Father in Ohio, Mom Injured: My ‘Babies Have Been Shot!’
Gorge Amphitheatre
2 Dead and 3 Injured in Mass Shooting in Washington State, Police Say
Body of Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Believed to Have Been Found Near Memphis Home
Body of Missing 4-Year-Old Girl Believed to Have Been Found Near Memphis Home — Mother Charged
2 Dead After Kidnapping-Hostage Situation in Las Vegas
2 Dead After Man Kidnaps and Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Then Self in Nevada
14 June 2023, Bavaria, Schwangau: Neuschwanstein Castle near FÃÂ¼ssen in AllgÃÂ¤u, one of the most famous sights in Bavaria and Germany
American Man Arrested for Pushing 2 U.S. Tourists into Ravine at German Castle, Leaving 1 Dead
Mich. Teen Found Guilty, Faces Life in Prison After Throwing Chemicals on Her Father Leads to His Death (Brenton)
Mich. Teenager Faces Life in Jail for Killing Sleeping Father with Chemical Drain Cleaner
Nick Pichowicz Family Photos
Their Dad's Body Was Stolen from the Harvard Morgue. Now Kids Want Their Mom Back: 'It's Just Sickening'
Human Remains Discovered in 1978 Identified
45 Years After Remains Were Found in Nevada, an Ohio Woman Is ID'd as the Victim
Eina Kwon Crime Scene
Pregnant Woman and Unborn Child Killed in Random Shooting in Downtown Seattle
Kelly Cochran Credit: Lake County Sheriff's Department
Inside the Twisted Case of a Mich. Woman Who Killed Lover with Husband's Help — and Then Killed Husband
Devon Hoover
Doctor Found Fatally Shot in Attic Concerned About Living Alone in Detroit Mansion: ‘Be Careful,’ Said Neighbor
A South Greensburg woman is charged with aiding suicide, stemming from the death of a former boyfriend whom she is accused of urging to take his own life in repeated harassing messages.
Pennsylvania Woman Charged with Aiding Estranged Boyfriend's Suicide
Ajike Owens and suspect Susan Lorincz
Fla. Mom Ajike Owens' Kids Feel Guilt Over Her Death After Neighbor Killed Her, Grandmother Says
Clare Bailey
UK Woman Sentenced After Trying to Kill Her Ex's Wife with a Knife She Hid in a Bouquet of Flowers
Natalie Martin
Recent High School Graduate Killed by Ex-Boyfriend During Senior Trip, Police Say: 'We're Hurting'