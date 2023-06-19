Pregnant Model Gives Birth to Daughter Before Dying of Gunshot Wounds in Targeted D.C. Attack

Samya Gill, an eight-month pregnant model and businesswoman, gave birth by C-section to her daughter within hours of being shot Thursday. Gill died of the fatal gunshot wounds later that day, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Samya Gill's mother plans to raise her surviving grandchild, Zailey, who was listed in critical condition following the emergency C-section.

Around 11:20 a.m. Thursday, several shooters armed with rifles — including at least one machine gun — in the D.C. area pummeled the light blue Nissan Altima with both Gill, 22 of Fort Washington, Md., and a male companion, Travis Foster, inside. The attack was planned and occurred in a school zone, according to a police report reviewed by PEOPLE.

Samya Gill's car was riddled with more than a dozen bullets in the targeted D.C. shooting. FOX 13 Seattle/Youtube

Crime scene photos show a dozen bullet holes piercing the windshield, with another two gunshots through the driver’s side window.

Following an emergency C-section, Gill died of her injuries just after 3 p.m. Thursday. Foster, who was identified by ABC7 as the baby’s father, but whose relationship was not confirmed by police, had been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a statement. The baby girl was listed in critical condition. Police did not have an update Monday afternoon on the welfare of Foster or the baby.

Now, Gill’s mother plans to raise her surviving grandchild, she told ABC7.



“She’s beautiful,” the grandmother, who did not provide her name to the local television station, said of her newborn granddaughter. “I went to go see her last night, and she’s just gorgeous.” She added that the baby, identified as Zailey on a GoFundMe page and who was not hit in the attack, was doing “a little bit better” a day after her premature birth.

Two unidentified shooters in Thursday's targeted attack, caught on surveillance images released by police, who are seeking information on the shooting that killed a pregnant mother. Metropolitan Police Department

In surveillance photographs released by police, two men in dark pants and long sleeves — one in a white hoodie and the other with a gray head covering and gloves are shown with arms extended, shooting at the vehicle containing Foster and the pregnant mother. The shooters then dashed into a white car, the backseat passenger doors opened for a quick get-away. A third suspect was not pictured. A glock .45 was recovered from the crime scene, according to the police report.

Metropolitan Police detectives are still searching for three suspects tied to the killing of Samya Gill. Metropolitan Police Department

“I just really hope they catch whoever did that to my daughter,” Gill’s mother told ABC7.

Gill’s death was one of four killings in D.C. last week, The Washington Post reported.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a $25,000 award for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the shooting.

