Pregnant Maddie & Tae Singer Maddie Font Gives Exclusive Look at Maternity Shoot: 'Beautiful Experience'

Maddie Marlow Font is ready to be a mom!

Sharing photos exclusively with PEOPLE from her maternity shoot, the pregnant "Die From a Broken Heart" singer, 28, posed in a scenic, outdoor setting, wearing a white, sleeveless top that cut off at her belly and blue jeans.

"Pregnancy has been the most beautiful experience," Maddie tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I have felt so empowered, especially being on tour for seven months while growing a human, and I have a love and appreciation for my body like never before."

"The support, advice and encouragement I've gotten from all the women around me and total strangers just reminds me why women and mothers are so magical!" says the musician.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sheri Angeles

The mom-to-be was also photographed walking with husband Jonah Font in the woods. Jonah kept his arm around his wife as they walked barefoot while laughing together.

Another sweet photo showed the couple kissing as Maddie cradled her bump.

"Jonah and I are so ready for our little man to get here!" the singer, who's expecting a baby boy, tells PEOPLE.

Sheri Angeles

In April, Maddie and Jonah announced that they were expecting their first baby together after tying the knot in 2019. Sharing the exciting news exclusively with PEOPLE, the couple posed together, holding up a sign that read, "Baby Font due September 2023."

"We found out in early January that we were expecting. I surprised Jonah with a little card and the positive tests once he came home from work," Maddie told PEOPLE at the time.

Sheri Angeles

"Oddly enough, my duo partner, Tae, had a feeling I was pregnant before I even knew!" the singer, who is one half of country duo Maddie & Tae, said of her musical partner Taylor Dye Kerr, who is a mom to daughter Leighton Grace.

"We are so excited to become parents! We've always wanted babies, so it is surreal that this chapter is beginning for us," Maddie said of her growing family. "We feel so grateful that God chose us to be this sweet little boy's parents!"

