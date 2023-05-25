Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Baby Bump While Lounging in Black Bathing Suit

Lindsay Lohan isn't letting her pregnancy stop her summer fun!

The actress, 36, smiled in a new Instagram photo shared on Thursday, laying on a lounge chair in a black one-piece bathing suit while wearing sunglasses.

"😎," the mom-to-be captioned the shot.

A day prior, Lohan posed in a distant shot where she was submerged in a pool with her arms stretched out around her during her stay in Oman.

"Queen of the land(s)," sister Aliana Lohan commented.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Last month, Lohan shared photos from her pregnancy, including a number of shots from her baby shower earlier this month.

The Parent Trap star was glowing as she posed with her sister and mom Dina Lohan, and an assortment of family and friends.

"Good times ☺️🤰So grateful for all of the wonderful people in my life! ❤️😊," she captioned the set of photos.

Lohan announced her exciting pregnancy news in March.

At the time, the Freaky Friday star shared a photo of a white onesie that read "Coming Soon," as she captioned the post, "We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼," while also tagging husband Bader Shammas.

Lindsay Lohan and sister Aliana. Lindsay Lohan/instagram

Dina, a mom of four, told PEOPLE she was "literally over the moon" about the new addition to the family.

"I'm so happy, I can't stop smiling," said Dina, 60. "It's incredible. We're just so excited. It's just such a beautiful thing for my child! And I love babies. Who doesn't?"

According to Dina, Lohan has long wanted to be a mom. "Lindsay has always loved kids because I love kids and my mother loves kids; I'm one of four," Dina said. "We have a big family, so she's always wanted children. And she's so maternal. Isabelle, her niece just runs to her when she sees her."