Celebrity Parents Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Sports a Serious Gaze as She Shows Freckled Bump in Fringy Leather Jacket Lindsay Lohan is embracing her bump and playing with maternity style as she awaits her first baby By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 13, 2023 01:58PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Ben Hasset/Allure Lindsay Lohan is getting playful with her maternity style. The 36-year-old mom-to-be shared photos from her Allure cover shoot for the magazine's June issue on Instagram Monday. In the interview, the Mean Girls actress opened up about her new chapter ahead, where she'll balance her career and being a mom. Lohan revealed she has some mentorship in that area, saying, "I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently, and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.'" Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Lindsay Lohan/Instagram Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Glows in Mirror Selfie as She Shows Bump Under Flowy Dress: 'Happy Monday!' Lohan and Curtis are amidst discussions on a potential Freaky Friday sequel, one of several projects she could have on her plate along with a newborn. Elsewhere in the interview, Lohan talked about how she shared her pregnancy news with husband Bader Shammas. "It was so unexciting,” she recalled, laughing. “I walked into the room, I threw the test down. I was like, ‘Guess what?’ He goes, ‘We are?’” Lindsay Lohan/Instagram Still, Lohan is looking forward to everything motherhood has to offer. “I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom,” she shared, admitting she's been shedding a lot of “happy tears." "That's just who I am,” she said. “Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming, in a good way.”