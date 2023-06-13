Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Sports a Serious Gaze as She Shows Freckled Bump in Fringy Leather Jacket

Lindsay Lohan is getting playful with her maternity style.

The 36-year-old mom-to-be shared photos from her Allure cover shoot for the magazine's June issue on Instagram Monday. In the interview, the Mean Girls actress opened up about her new chapter ahead, where she'll balance her career and being a mom.

Lohan revealed she has some mentorship in that area, saying, "I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently, and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.'"

Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Lohan and Curtis are amidst discussions on a potential Freaky Friday sequel, one of several projects she could have on her plate along with a newborn.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lohan talked about how she shared her pregnancy news with husband Bader Shammas.

"It was so unexciting,” she recalled, laughing. “I walked into the room, I threw the test down. I was like, ‘Guess what?’ He goes, ‘We are?’”

Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Still, Lohan is looking forward to everything motherhood has to offer.



“I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom,” she shared, admitting she's been shedding a lot of “happy tears."

"That's just who I am,” she said. “Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming, in a good way.”

