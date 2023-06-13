Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Sports a Serious Gaze as She Shows Freckled Bump in Fringy Leather Jacket

Lindsay Lohan is embracing her bump and playing with maternity style as she awaits her first baby

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on June 13, 2023 01:58PM EDT
Lindsay Lohan maternity
Photo:

Ben Hasset/Allure

Lindsay Lohan is getting playful with her maternity style.

The 36-year-old mom-to-be shared photos from her Allure cover shoot for the magazine's June issue on Instagram Monday. In the interview, the Mean Girls actress opened up about her new chapter ahead, where she'll balance her career and being a mom.

Lohan revealed she has some mentorship in that area, saying, "I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently, and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.'"

Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Smiles While Lounging with Her Bump in Black Bathing Suit â See the Photo!

Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Lohan and Curtis are amidst discussions on a potential Freaky Friday sequel, one of several projects she could have on her plate along with a newborn.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lohan talked about how she shared her pregnancy news with husband Bader Shammas.

"It was so unexciting,” she recalled, laughing. “I walked into the room, I threw the test down. I was like, ‘Guess what?’ He goes, ‘We are?’”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmjaERnh48e/?hl=en. Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas. Lindsay Lohan /Instagram
Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Still, Lohan is looking forward to everything motherhood has to offer.

“I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom,” she shared, admitting she's been shedding a lot of “happy tears."

"That's just who I am,” she said. “Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming, in a good way.”

