Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Ocean-Themed Nursery for Baby in Photos from Dubai Home: 'So Peaceful'

Lindsay Lohan is all about preserving the peaceful energy around her baby.

The pregnant Mean Girls actress, 36, shared photos where she poses in the nursery she's set up for her first baby, with help from Nestig.

"So excited to show you my nursery & the collection I designed with @nestigbaby! Everything is inspired by the beach and is so peaceful and playful 😊," she wrote in a joint Instagram post with the brand.

"I loved working with @nestigbaby to create my dream nursery—everything is handmade and perfect for any little one in your life! You can shop my full collection at the link in bio! 💛 #nestigpartner."

Nestig

Lohan offered some more comments about her nursery to Architectural Digest, telling the outlet, "I feel so peaceful by the ocean—I wanted to create a space where my little one and I could share in that feeling."

The room features the Morning Light Wall Mural, a dreamy wall mural that features a seaside scene at dawn.

"The planes and the sailboat felt so instantly classic, but the almost-rainbow watercolor effect felt really fresh and unexpected," she said. "It warms the space so much and I can’t wait to point out all the cute little elements to my babe."

Nestig

In March, Lohan first shared news of her pregnancy on Instagram, writing in the caption of a photo of a baby onesie, "We are blessed and excited!"

One day later, PEOPLE caught up with the actress's mom Dina Lohan about the exciting news.

"I'm literally over the moon. I'm so happy, I can't stop smiling," Dina, 60, told PEOPLE. "It's incredible. We're just so excited. It's just such a beautiful thing for my child! And I love babies. Who doesn't"

A source close to the actress recently told PEOPLE that Lohan is "very excited for this next chapter in her life" as she gets closer to welcoming her first baby.

"Motherhood has always been something that was in the cards for her, but it was a matter of when the time was right and she was ready," added the source.



Nestig

In her interview for Allure's June issue, the mom-to-be talked about how she shared her pregnancy news with husband Bader Shammas.

"I was so unexciting,” she recalled, laughing. “I walked into the room, I threw the test down. I was like, ‘Guess what?’ He goes, ‘We are?’”

Sharing her excitement for motherhood, the actress admitted she's been shedding a lot of "happy tears."

Nestig

"That's just who I am,” she said. “Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming, in a good way.”



“I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom."

Lohan married Shammas last June. "I'm a very lucky girl and he's a very lucky man," she expressed during a Good Morning America appearance last year.



Nestig

When she announced on Instagram that she and Shammas had tied the knot, she couldn't contain her happiness.



Alongside a selfie of her and Shammas, she wrote, in part, "I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 💖🙏."