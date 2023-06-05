Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Glows in Mirror Selfie as She Shows Bump Under Flowy Dress: 'Happy Monday!'

Lindsay Lohan is smiling through her pregnancy, sharing another maternity look on Instagram to kick off the week

June 5, 2023
Lindsay Lohan mirror selfie. Photo:

Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Lindsay Lohan is all smiles as she navigates her pregnancy.

The mom-to-be, 36, shared a mirror selfie on Instagram Monday where she posed in a cream, floral one-sleeved dress with her hair coming over her shoulders. Commenters loved the Mean Girls actress' pregnancy glow.

"🤍," she simply captioned the shot, later sharing the same one to her Instagram Story and adding, "Happy Monday!"

In April, Lohan shared photos from her pregnancy, including a number of shots from her baby shower.

The Parent Trap star was smiling as she posed with her sister and mom Dina Lohan, and an assortment of family and friends.

"Good times ☺️🤰So grateful for all of the wonderful people in my life! ❤️😊," she captioned the set of photos.

Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Smiles While Lounging with Her Bump in Black Bathing Suit â See the Photo!

Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Lohan announced her exciting pregnancy news in March.

At the time, the Freaky Friday star shared a photo of a white onesie that read "Coming Soon," as she captioned the post, "We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼," while also tagging husband Bader Shammas.

A rep for the couple confirmed to PEOPLE that the actress married the financier in early July, after announcing her engagement with a series of Instagram photos in November 2021. "My love. My life. My family. My future," she wrote in the caption.

The news of Lohan's marriage came after the actress called Shammas her "husband" in an Instagram post.

