Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Is 'Excited for This Next Chapter' as She Prepares to Welcome First Baby: Source

Lindsay Lohan is glowing as she prepares to become a first-time mom!

A source close to the pregnant Mean Girls actress, 36, tells PEOPLE Lohan is "very excited for this next chapter in her life" as she gets closer to welcoming her first baby.

"Motherhood has always been something that was in the cards for her, but it was a matter of when the time was right and she was ready," adds the source.

Also sharing her excitement for what's ahead in mom Dina Lohan, who tells PEOPLE, "I’m so proud of Lindsay."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

"She is super excited to be a mom and we speak several times a day about every little beautiful thing she feels as the baby grows — sending me daily pictures and monthly/weekly check-ups," she adds.

"Her siblings and I are so excited to share this miracle together. Bader and his family are so wonderful and we are blessed to all have such admiration for this blessing of joy to soon arrive."



In her interview for Allure's June issue, the mom-to-be talked about how she shared her pregnancy news with husband Bader Shammas.

Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

"I was so unexciting,” she recalled, laughing. “I walked into the room, I threw the test down. I was like, ‘Guess what?’ He goes, ‘We are?’”

Sharing her excitement for motherhood, the actress admitted she's been shedding a lot of "happy tears."

"That's just who I am,” she said. “Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming, in a good way.”



“I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom."