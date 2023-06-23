Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Is 'Excited for This Next Chapter' as She Prepares to Welcome First Baby: Source

Lindsay Lohan has always wanted to be a mom, a source tells PEOPLE

By
and
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 23, 2023 01:43PM EDT
Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Glows in Mirror Selfie: Happy Monday!
Photo:

Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Lindsay Lohan is glowing as she prepares to become a first-time mom!

A source close to the pregnant Mean Girls actress, 36, tells PEOPLE Lohan is "very excited for this next chapter in her life" as she gets closer to welcoming her first baby.

"Motherhood has always been something that was in the cards for her, but it was a matter of when the time was right and she was ready," adds the source.

Also sharing her excitement for what's ahead in mom Dina Lohan, who tells PEOPLE, "I’m so proud of Lindsay."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmjaERnh48e/?hl=en. Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas. Lindsay Lohan /Instagram
Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

"She is super excited to be a mom and we speak several times a day about every little beautiful thing she feels as the baby grows — sending me daily pictures and monthly/weekly check-ups," she adds.

"Her siblings and I are so excited to share this miracle together. Bader and his family are so wonderful and we are blessed to all have such admiration for this blessing of joy to soon arrive."

In her interview for Allure's June issue, the mom-to-be talked about how she shared her pregnancy news with husband Bader Shammas.

Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Smiles While Lounging with Her Bump in Black Bathing Suit â See the Photo!

Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

"I was so unexciting,” she recalled, laughing. “I walked into the room, I threw the test down. I was like, ‘Guess what?’ He goes, ‘We are?’”

Sharing her excitement for motherhood, the actress admitted she's been shedding a lot of "happy tears."

"That's just who I am,” she said. “Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming, in a good way.”

“I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom."

Related Articles
Lindsay Lohan maternity
Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Sports a Serious Gaze as She Shows Freckled Bump in Fringy Leather Jacket
Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Cradles Her Baby Bump as She Admits Prospect of Motherhood Is 'Overwhelming'
Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Cradles Her Bare Baby Bump as She Admits Prospect of Motherhood Is 'Overwhelming'
Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Smiles While Lounging with Her Bump in Black Bathing Suit â See the Photo!
Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Baby Bump While Lounging in Black Bathing Suit
Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Shares Baby Shower Photos: 'So Grateful for All the Wonderful People in My Life'
Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Shares Baby Shower Photos: 'Grateful for All the Wonderful People in My Life'
Lindsay Lohan and Dina Lohan pose backstage at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 NYFW Show
Dina Lohan Says Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Is 'Already Showing' and 'Ready' to Become a First-Time Mom
Lindsay Lohan Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute for Husband Bader Shammas: âWords Cannot Express My Love For You
Lindsay Lohan Says ‘Words Cannot Express My Love' in Birthday Tribute to Husband Bader Shammas
Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Glows in Mirror Selfie: Happy Monday!
Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Glows in Mirror Selfie as She Shows Bump Under Flowy Dress: 'Happy Monday!'
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan Recalls Feeling ‘Self-Conscious’ in Low-Rise Pants While Filming 'Freaky Friday' as a Teen
Witney Carson McAllister Instagram
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
Jamie Lee Curtis Congratulates 'Film Daughter' Lindsay Lohan on Pregnancy: 'What a Mama She Will Be'
Jamie Lee Curtis Congratulates 'Film Daughter' Lindsay Lohan on Pregnancy: 'What a Mama She Will Be'
https://www.instagram.com/lindsaylohan/. Lindsay Lohan/Instagram
Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Shows Baby Bump as She Wears Knit Maxi Dress During New York Trip: Photo
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmjaERnh48e/?hl=en. Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas. Lindsay Lohan /Instagram
Lindsay Lohan Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Bader Shammas: 'Blessed and Excited'
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas' Relationship Timeline
Lacey Chabert; Lindsay Lohan; Amanda Seyfried
Lindsay Lohan's 'Mean Girls' Costars Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert Celebrate 'Wonderful' Pregnancy News
Paris Hilton attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards; Lindsay Lohan poses backstage at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 NYFW Show
Paris Hilton Says Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Should 'Soak in Every Moment': 'It's Just So Precious'
Lindsay Lohan Peter Thomas Roth campaign
Lindsay Lohan Channels Past Roles in New Campaign and Shares Her Fave Beauty Ritual (Exclusive)