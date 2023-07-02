Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Celebrates Her 37th Birthday with Instagram Selfie: 'Feeling Blessed'

The actress is currently expecting her first baby with husband Bader Shammas

By
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
Published on July 2, 2023 12:11PM EDT
Photo:

Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Lindsay Lohan is ringing in another year around the sun!

The actress, who is pregnant and currently expecting her first baby with husband Bader Shammas, celebrated her 37th birthday on Sunday with a selfie shared on Instagram.

Donning a white T-shirt, Lindsay wore her hair down and showed off her natural beauty in the photo, as she made a kissy face at the camera while leaning her head to the side.

“Thank you so much for all of the wonderful Birthday Wishes! 🙏🎂🥰☺️💖💕feeling blessed! ✨✨✨,” she captioned the post.

Lindsay shared the same selfie on her Instagram Story, writing, “Thank you for all of the beautiful Birthday Wishes 🙏🙏🙏💖💖💖💖.”

Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Lindsay's younger brother Dakota Lohan also paid tribute to his sister on her birthday with a photo of them twinning in all-black at Saint Laurent’s show for Paris Fashion Week in 2018.

“Love you beyond words. Happy birthday and I’ll see you in 2 weeks @lindsaylohan ❤️❤️❤️,” he wrote below the photo on his Instagram Story.

Dakota, 27, also commented on his sibling’s Instagram post, writing, “Maaaa best friend. Love you ❤️❤️❤️.”

Lindsay Lohan and Dakota Lohan

Swan Gallet/WWD/Penske Media via Getty

Several others wished the Parent Trap star a happy birthday in the comments section of her post, including her former costars.

Daniel Franzese — who starred in Mean Girls with Lindsay — wrote, “Happy Birthday Pretty mama! ❤️.”

Chord Overstreet commented on the post, “Happy bday Linz!!! Sending lots of love y’all’s way!! ❤️.” The Glee alum played Lindsay’s romantic interest in Netflix’s 2022 holiday movie Falling for Christmas.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, meanwhile, also wrote in the comments, “Happy birthday!!! 🎂🎁 💝.”

Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Glows in Mirror Selfie: Happy Monday!

Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

This year, the actress has much to celebrate, as she is currently expecting her first baby with her husband.

A source close to Lindsay told PEOPLE she is "very excited for this next chapter in her life" as she gets closer to welcoming her first child.

"Motherhood has always been something that was in the cards for her, but it was a matter of when the time was right and she was ready," added the insider.

The star's mother, Dina Lohan, also shared her excitement for what's ahead, telling PEOPLE, "I’m so proud of Lindsay."

"She is super excited to be a mom and we speak several times a day about every little beautiful thing she feels as the baby grows — sending me daily pictures and monthly/weekly check-ups," she continued.

"Her siblings and I are so excited to share this miracle together," added Dina, 60. "Bader and his family are so wonderful and we are blessed to all have such admiration for this blessing of joy to soon arrive."

