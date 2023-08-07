Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Wears Sheer One-Piece (and Shows Off Her Bump!) at Nephew Tatum's Party

The Lemme founder attended her nephew's first birthday party and wore a sheer black one-piece that revealed her baby bump

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 7, 2023 02:23PM EDT
Khloe Kourteney Kardashian 08 04 23
Photo:

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is setting the tone for her pregnancy style.

In photos posted by her sister Khloé Kardashian for her nephew Tatum's 1st birthday, the Lemme founder, 44, stuns in a sheer black maxi dress that shows off her baby bump. Accessorizing with thin black sunglasses, Kourtney smiles next to her sister in one photo.

In another photo, Kourtney holds a glass and stands next to husband Travis Barker as the two pose with Khloé and Tristan Thompson. Barker places a hand on Kourtney's bump as they look into the camera.

Khloe Kourteney Kardashian 08 04 23

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and Barker are currently expecting their first baby together.

The couple is already parents to six children between the two of them. Kourtney shares sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, with ex Scott Disick. Barker has three children with ex Shanna Moakler, son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

Earlier this week, Kourtney was photographed walking with her husband as the two stepped out for an iced matcha run in West Hollywood. Kourtney put her baby bump on display, wearing a brown tracksuit with the jacket unzipped at the top of her bump, accessorizing with thin black sunglasses.

This past month, Kourtney and Barker were photographed on a romantic date night in Los Angeles. The Poosh founder wore a white Mickey Mouse T-shirt that revealed the bottom of her baby bump along with a cropped black jacket, unbuttoned light-wash jeans and a black heart purse.

She also spent some special time with her two sons Reign and Mason, enjoying a walk at dusk after returning from her Hawaiian girl's trip.

"Night walk w my boys," she captioned the two photos, showing a rare shot of son Mason.

The reality TV star announced that she was pregnant with a handwritten sign held up during her husband's Los Angeles concert with band Blink-182.

The couple then confirmed the news when they both posted a video of the moment to Instagram the same evening.

