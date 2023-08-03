Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shares Behind-The-Scenes of Sweet Beach Trip with Husband Travis Barker

Life’s a beach for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

On Wednesday, Kardashian, 44, who is expecting a baby with husband Barker, shared some behind-the-scenes snaps and clips of a trip to the beach.

In a video captioned “good morning” on her Instagram Story, the Poosh founder offered a peek at the what appeared to be the pair’s hotel room. After sharing a close-up of her black Alaïa ballet flats and heart-shaped bag, Kardashian then took her followers out on the balcony and showed off the breathtaking view of the ocean.

Though she didn't share the location of the beach getaway, waves could be heard crashing as Kardashian panned across a stunning, almost-deserted beach. This was followed by a photo of her and the Blink-182 drummer, 47, resting their feet on a white table with a picturesque view in the background.



Kardashian held a disposable coffee cup in her hand as she captured the photo, which showed Barker also on his phone. The husband-and-wife duo dressed casually for their moment of relaxation, with Kardashian wearing an all-black ensemble, while Barker rocked blue jeans and a white T-shirt. Another snap captured by the Lemme founder showed a stylish pink car parked up in the area.

Barker is currently on a break from Blink-182’s busy world tour, so the couple were no doubt relishing in some quality time together. The next stop on the tour takes the band to Glasgow, Scotland on September 1.



It was during the first Los Angeles stop of the tour that Barker and Kardashian announced their pregnancy news. While in the audience of the June 16 show, Kardashian jumped up and down as she held up a handwritten black and white sign reading, “Travis I’m Pregnant” as a camera zoomed in on her in the crowd.

The inspiration for the sign was the band’s music video for their 1999 hit “All The Small Things”, where a fan is seen holding up a yellow and black sign that also reads, “Travis I’m Pregnant” towards the end of the video.

Weeks later the pair announced they are expecting a baby boy during a sex reveal party attended by their family and friends.

The Kardashians star is already mom to daughter Penelope, 11, and sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, with her ex Scott Disick. Barker, meanwhile, shares daughter Alabama, 17, son Landon, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kardashian and Barker’s beach trip comes after they had a date night in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The parents-to-be were pictured holding hands as they stepped out together for a stroll in LA.

Kardashian showed off a hint of her bare bump in a Mickey Mouse white T-shirt and unbuttoned, light blue jeans, while Barker sported a white T-shirt, ripped blue jeans and a hat with a neck cover.

