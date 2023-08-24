Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Snuggles Up to Husband Travis Barker in Sweet New Photo

The Lemme founder is currently pregnant with the couple's first baby

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 24, 2023 01:18PM EDT
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Photo:

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram,  Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying the little moments before her family grows by one more.

On Wednesday, the Lemme founder, 44, who is currently pregnant with her first baby (a boy!) with husband Travis Barker, 47, posted a sweet photo to her Instagram Story. In the picture, Kardashian cuddles up to Barker, placing a hand just above her bump.

Although this is the first baby for the couple, they are both already parents to kids from previous relationships.

Kardashian shares sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, with ex Scott Disick. Barker has three children with ex Shanna Moakler, son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17 and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

In early August, Kardashian and Barker were photographed taking a walk in Los Angeles together, looking relaxed as they prepared to welcome their new addition.

Later that same month, the Kardashians star posted a photo of her baby bump to her Instagram Story, giving her fans a close-up view of her pregnant belly. In another photo, Kardashian — who described being pregnant with her son as "the greatest blessing, honor and joy," — cradled her baby bump while wearing a dark green top unbuttoned halfway down her chest.

Before welcoming their baby, Kardashian and Barker took a trip to Montecito, sharing a few behind-the-scenes snaps of their beach-side vacation. The couple had the chance to spend quality time together during the getaway as Barker is currently on a break from his Blink-182 world tour.

