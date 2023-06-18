Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Says She's 'Overwhelmed with Gratitude' as She Shows Off Her Baby Bump

Kourtney Kardashian is “overwhelmed with gratitude” amid her fourth pregnancy.

The Kardashians star, 44, shared some photos of her growing baby bump on Instagram Sunday, after announcing that she is expecting her first baby with husband Travis Barker earlier in the week.

“Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” Kardashian captioned her Instagram post.

The first picture in the carousel shows Barker, 47 posing with his drumsticks and tapping on his wife’s pregnant belly as if it were a drum.

The next few images show the Blink-182 rocker kissing and cradling the reality star’s growing bump.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Rounding out the series are images of Kardashian making and holding up the handwritten sign she used to publicly announce her pregnancy during her husband's Los Angeles concert with his band on Friday.

The inspiration for her sign came from the music video for Blink-182's 1999 hit “All The Small Things,” in which a fan can be seen holding up a sign that also reads, "Travis I'm Pregnant."

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

A source recently told PEOPLE of Kardashian’s pregnancy news, “Kourtney is just beyond excited. She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while."



“Everyone is so happy for her. Kourtney can’t wait to be a mom again. Her older kids are excited about the baby too,” added the insider.

Karadashian shares sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 10, with ex Scott Disick. Barker, 47, meanwhile, is dad to three children with ex Shanna Moakler, son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17 and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The source also told PEOPLE: “Kourtney has been praying for this. She has wanted a baby with Travis since they first started dating. They have been trying to get pregnant for almost two years. It’s been grueling.”

The couple's happy pregnancy news comes after the pair recently shared that they had stopped IVF treatment, but still hoped for a baby together.

"We are officially done with IVF [in vitro fertilization]," Kourtney said in a confessional on The Kardashians in May. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen."

The Poosh founder and Barker were married in an intimate wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy, on May 22.

The pair had a "practice" wedding at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas following the 2022 Grammys. The private ceremony took place at 1:45 a.m. on April 4.

