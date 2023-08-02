Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump on Romantic Date Night with Travis Barker

Parents-to-be Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are stepping out for date night!

On Tuesday, The Kardashians star, 44, and her musician husband, 47, were photographed as the pair enjoyed a date night in Los Angeles.

The pregnant reality TV star wore a white Mickey Mouse T-shirt that revealed the bottom of her baby bump along with a cropped black jacket, unbuttoned light-wash jeans and a black heart purse. Barker held his wife's hand as the two strolled the streets of L.A.

Kardashian and Barker are already parents to six children between the two of them. The Lemme founder shares sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, with ex Scott Disick. Barker has three children with ex Shanna Moakler, son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17 and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

BACKGRID

Throughout her pregnancy, Kardashian has been sharing several stylish photos as she gets closer to meeting her newest addition. While on vacation in Hawaii this summer, the Poosh founder posted mother-daughter photos with Penelope as they celebrated her 11th birthday.

“Still beaming with joy from the l week I had taking 7 girls to Hawaii to celebrate my daughter’s birthday,” Kardashian wrote in her caption. “Beyond grateful for memories that will last a lifetime," she added. "Pure magic 🌈✨.”

In one photo, Kardashian wore a crochet tap that accentuated her bump while she and Penelope posed by the ocean.



Later in July, the expectant mom spent some special time with her two sons Reign and Mason, enjoying a walk at dusk after returning from her Hawaiian girl's trip.

"Night walk w my boys," she captioned the two photos, showing a rare shot of son Mason.