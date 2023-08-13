Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Showcases Growing Bump in New Photo

Kourtney Kardashian is bumping along nicely!

The Poosh founder, 44, posted a new photo of her growing baby bump on her Instagram Story on Saturday, giving fans a cute close-up view of her pregnant belly. The mom of three is expecting a baby boy with her husband Travis Barker, and has been regularly updating her social media followers on the progress of her pregnancy.

In the latest photo, Kardashian — who recently described being pregnant with her son as "the greatest blessing, honor and joy," — cradled her baby bump while wearing a dark green top unbuttoned halfway down her chest.

Her sweet snap follows another bump shot she shared earlier this week from her recent trip to Montecito, California, with Barker, 47.

In the first photo from a carousel of images and videos posted on Friday, Kardashian showcased her baby bump in a profile view of her reflection in a glass door.

“The ocean calms the fire in me,” she captioned the post.

A second snap — which the Lemme founder previously posted earlier this month — showed Kardashian lounging with Barker outside in the sun in a black mini-dress as she held onto a disposable coffee cup. In the pic, Barker wore jeans and a white T-shirt and looked at his cellphone.

The back of Barker’s head was seen in another photo as he entered what appeared to be the couple's hotel room. The gorgeous beach view from the room was then revealed in various clips.

A final photo showed a nighttime view from the resort where the couple appear to have stayed.

Kardashian first shared behind-the-scenes snaps of her Monteceito trip with Barker on her Instagram Story on August 2. In a video captioned “good morning” she offered a peek into the pair’s hotel room. After sharing a close-up of her black Alaïa ballet flats and heart-shaped bag, Kardashian showed off more of the balcony view of the ocean.

The couple had the chance to spend quality time together during the getaway as Barker is currently on a break from his Blink-182 world tour. The next stop on the tour takes the band to Glasgow, Scotland on September 1.

Kardashian and Barker’s mini vacation comes as they prepare to welcome their first child together.

The reality star already has three children: son Mason, 13, daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 8, shared with her ex Scott Disick, while Barker has three children with ex Shanna Moakler, son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.