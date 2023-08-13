Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Showcases Growing Bump in Sweet New Photo

Kardashian, 44, is currently expecting a baby with husband Travis Barker

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 13, 2023 06:09AM EDT
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Showcases Growing Bump in New Photo
Kourtney Kardashian showcases her growing baby bump. Photo:

John Shearer/Getty, Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is bumping along nicely!

The Poosh founder, 44, posted a new photo of her growing baby bump on her Instagram Story on Saturday, giving fans a cute close-up view of her pregnant belly. The mom of three is expecting a baby boy with her husband Travis Barker, and has been regularly updating her social media followers on the progress of her pregnancy.

In the latest photo, Kardashian — who recently described being pregnant with her son as "the greatest blessing, honor and joy," — cradled her baby bump while wearing a dark green top unbuttoned halfway down her chest.

Her sweet snap follows another bump shot she shared earlier this week from her recent trip to Montecito, California, with Barker, 47. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Showcases Growing Bump in New Photo
Kardashian revealed her bump in a photo from a recent trip to Monteceito, Calif.

In the first photo from a carousel of images and videos posted on Friday, Kardashian showcased her baby bump in a profile view of her reflection in a glass door.

“The ocean calms the fire in me,” she captioned the post.

A second snap — which the Lemme founder previously posted earlier this month — showed Kardashian lounging with Barker outside in the sun in a black mini-dress as she held onto a disposable coffee cup. In the pic, Barker wore jeans and a white T-shirt and looked at his cellphone.

The back of Barker’s head was seen in another photo as he entered what appeared to be the couple's hotel room. The gorgeous beach view from the room was then revealed in various clips.

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Showcases Growing Bump in New Photo
Kardashian went on the mini getaway with husband Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

A final photo showed a nighttime view from the resort where the couple appear to have stayed. 

Kardashian first shared behind-the-scenes snaps of her Monteceito trip with Barker on her Instagram Story on August 2. In a video captioned “good morning” she offered a peek into the pair’s hotel room. After sharing a close-up of her black Alaïa ballet flats and heart-shaped bag, Kardashian showed off more of the balcony view of the ocean.

The couple had the chance to spend quality time together during the getaway as Barker is currently on a break from his Blink-182 world tour. The next stop on the tour takes the band to Glasgow, Scotland on September 1. 

Kardashian and Barker’s mini vacation comes as they prepare to welcome their first child together. 

The reality star already has three children: son Mason, 13, daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 8, shared with her ex Scott Disick, while Barker has three children with ex Shanna Moakler, son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

Related Articles
Brody Jenner Plans on Being the âExact Oppositeâ Kind of Parent Caitlyn Jenner Was to Him
Brody Jenner Plans on Being the ‘Exact Opposite’ Kind of Parent Caitlyn Jenner Was to Him
still woozy baby
Singer Still Woozy and Wife Amiya Are Expecting Their First Baby Together: 'Very Big News'
Brody Jenner Holds Newborn Daughter Honey Up Next to One of His Baby Photos and Proves They're Twinning
Brody Jenner Shows Newborn Daughter Side-by-Side with His Baby Photo — and They're Almost Identical
Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka
Khloé Kardashian Reflects on Being Pregnant at Same Time as Sister Kylie Jenner in Throwback Photo
Pregnant Uzo Aduba Celebrates Baby Shower with Family and Friends: 'More Excited with Every Day'
Pregnant Uzo Aduba Celebrates Baby Shower with Family and Friends: 'More Excited with Every Day'
rumer willis hot mom era
Rumer Willis Says She's 'Entering My Hot Mom Thirst Trap Era' as She Poses in Big Sunglasses
Lindsay Lohan's Brother Dakota 'So Grateful' as he Shares Sweet Pic with Baby Luai
Lindsay Lohan's Brother Says He's 'Beyond Grateful' as He Shares Sweet Photo with Baby Nephew Luai
Blac Chyna shares photos of son King
Blac Chyna Shares Rare Photo of Son King, 10, Honing Soccer Skills: 'Passionate About His Craft'
Chanel Iman x Aveeno Partnership
Pregnant Chanel Iman Feels 'Less Nervous' But More 'Drained' Before Welcoming Baby No. 3 (Exclusive)
Pregnant Ciara Posts Behind-The-Scenes From How We Roll Video : I Was Nauseous Like a B
Pregnant Ciara Posts Behind-the-Scenes from 'How We Roll' Video: 'I Was Nauseous Like a B'
Scott Disick Posts Sweet Hang Outs With Penelope and Mason Disick
Scott Disick Spends Quality Time With Kids Penelope and Mason Disick
Maria Menounos Shares Candid Update on Her Health and Motherhood: 'Grateful to Be Alive and to Have Thrived'
Maria Menounos Shares Candid Update on Her Health and Motherhood: 'Grateful to Be Alive and to Have Thrived'
ED: 'Days of Our Lives' Star Carson Boatman and 'Bold & Beautiful' 's Julana Dizon Expecting First Baby
'Days of Our Lives' Star Carson Boatman and 'Bold & Beautiful' 's Julana Dizon Expecting First Baby
Pregnant Rihanna Breastfeeds Son RXA in New Savage X Fenty Maternity Bra Instagram 08 08 23
Pregnant Rihanna Breastfeeds Son RZA, 1, in New Savage X Fenty Maternity Underwear
Da Brat and Jesseca shot at home in Alpharetta, GA on July 31, 2023.
Da Brat Shares First Photos of Son True Legend: 'God Saw Fit for Me to Have Him' (Exclusive)
Jana Kramer
Pregnant Jana Kramer Hints Baby Name Won't Carry on 'J' Tradition: 'It's Just Not Working'