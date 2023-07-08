Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Jokes She's 'Hanging on by a Thread' While Showcasing Baby Bump in Blue Outfit

Kourtney Kardashian is bumping along in style!

The Kardashians star, 44 — who is currently expecting a baby with husband Travis Barker — shared a post earlier this week on Threads, Mark Zuckerberg's latest social media platform, showcasing her growing baby bump.

In the image, a stylish-looking Kardashian wore a blue jacket and tiny blue skirt that appeared to be held together with three blue threads. She accessorized the look, which she modeled in a modern-looking bathroom, with a pair of silver peep-toe heels.

The Poosh founder then poked fun at the new social media app's name, as well as her look, in the caption, writing, "Hanging on by a thread."



Kourtney Kardashian/ Threads

The post appeared to be Kardashian's first on the platform — a new conversation-based app nearly identical to the format of Twitter — but follows a number of adorable bump photos she has shared on social media since announcing her pregnancy news during Blink-182’s concert in Los Angeles last month.

On Monday, Kardashian showed off her baby bump while enjoying a pink bikini day with TikTok star Addison Rae. In the first photo, Rae, 22, is seen jokingly touching Kardashian's baby bump while the reality star posed into the camera, holding up her hair.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The pair then struck a pose for the camera before the soon-to-be mom-of-four was pictured lying on a sun lounger wearing a denim Prada sun hat and shades. The final image showed Rae playfully looking into the camera while Kardashian held her baby bump in the background.



Kardashian is already mom to daughter Penelope, 11, and sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, with ex Scott Disick. Barker, 47, meanwhile, is a dad to three children with ex Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

In late June, the couple revealed the sex of their baby in a video shared on Instagram with the caption, "🩵or🩷."

In the clip, Barker began a drumroll and kissed his wife before striking the drum's symbols, just as a burst of blue streamers shot in the air behind them, confirming that the couple is having a boy.

Not long after, Kardashian shared a set of maternity photos, where Barker teased in the comments section: "I already know his name 😉."