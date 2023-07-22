Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shares Stylish Baby Bump Progression Pics — See the Photos!

Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying a very stylish pregnancy.

The Kardashians star shared a carousel of photos showing off her baby bump at various stages of her pregnancy on Instagram Friday.

“Lost and found,” Kardashian, 44, captioned the bump-filled post, which revealed she has a penchant for black and silver maternity outfits, as well as a spot of double denim.

In the first shot, the Poosh founder — who announced that she and husband Travis Barker are expecting a baby together at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles last month — was pictured gazing to her right as she sat on a director’s chair, with her bump on display in a chic black bodysuit. A later snap showed her in the same outfit with her eyes closed and her hand resting on her hip.

In another pic that appeared to be from earlier on in her pregnancy, Kardashian posed in front of an ornate wooden door, with the beginnings of her bump visible through a lace dress.

The mom of three also included two shots that showed her posing next to (and on!) a pool table in an all-silver outfit — complete with a matching silver purse — with her shirt opened to show off her belly.

Kardashian then included a mirror selfie in her carousel, and later shared a shot of her walking through her home wearing a sheer black bodysuit and black leather pants, with her hand resting protectively on her bump.

The proud mom also showcased what appeared to be a more recent shot of her bump in a black-and-white image of her belly peeking through a double denim outfit. With her jacket buttoned just above her growing bump, Kardashian ran her hands through her hair as she gazed into the distance.

Earlier this month, the reality star shared a glimpse into her Hawaii vacation via a series of snapshots posted on Instagram.

In a first picture, Kardashian showed off her growing belly in a black cut-out swimsuit as she sunbathed on a striped beach towel. She teamed her vacation look with a white cover-up, black sunglasses and a Prada hat.

The Lemme founder, who traveled to the 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay in Kaua'i, Hawaii, also took a dip in the ocean in the swimsuit and shared a photo of herself floating in the water with her bump peeking above the surface.

In the final photo of the carousel, Kardashian swapped her black swimsuit for a leopard print bikini and a long white shirt and snapped a shot of herself laying on her side in the sand.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

While Kardashian has been sharing the progress of her pregnancy on social media, her husband Barker, 47, has been talking about what the couple plan to name their baby boy.

Earlier this week, the Blink-182 drummer sat down with his daughter Alabama, 17, in a new GOAT Talk interview with Complex, where he discussed all manner of things they believe are the “Greatest of All Time.”

For his final question, Barker picked up a card that asked for the “GOAT baby name?"

Alabama, who Barker shares with his ex Shanna Moakler, was quick to answer and shared her penchant for lavish watch brands. “Audemars, Milan, f---ing Patek,” she told her dad, to which he jokingly replied: "I like Rocky 13."

Barker already teased that he and Kardashian had already picked out a name for their baby boy last month. In the comments section of a post that Kardashian shared of several photos from a maternity shoot, Barker wrote, "I already know his name 😉."

Along with Alabama, Barker is also dad to son Landon, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with Moakler. Meanwhile, Kardashian shares daughter Penelope, 11, and sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, with ex Scott Disick.

