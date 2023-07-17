Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shares Rare Glimpse at Son Mason with Brother Reign: 'Night Walk with My Boys'

Kourtney Kardashian Barker went for a walk with her two boys and one on the way in a sweet bonding moment

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023 11:48AM EDT
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photos of Sons Mason and Reign on 'Night Walk with My Boys'
Photo:

kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is enjoying quality time with her two sons before she adds another baby boy to the batch.

On Saturday, the Poosh founder, 44, spent some special time with Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, enjoying a walk at dusk with the boys after returning from her Hawaiian girl's trip with daughter Penelope and friends celebrating her 11th birthday.

"Night walk w my boys," she captioned the two photos. In one, you can see Reign posing with his blonde-streaked hair, a casual look completed with alien-printed Crocs, holding his hand to his chin pensively as he blurred past.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photos of Sons Mason and Reign on 'Night Walk with My Boys'

kourtneykardash/Instagram

In the second photo, the Lemme founder shared a rare glimpse at Mason, with the teen crossing the street wearing sweats with his shaggy haircut covering his eyes.

Earlier this month, the reality star and husband Travis Barker revealed the sex of their baby on the way in a sweet video shared on Instagram, where the expectant mom sits on Barker's lap behind his drumkit as he plays a drumroll.

Shortly after, Barker, 47, began a drumroll and he kissed his wife, before striking the drum's symbols just as a burst of blue streamers shot in the air behind them, confirming that the couple are having a boy.

Kourtney Kardashian Documents Hawaii Trip for Daughter Penelope's Birthday: 'Still Beaming with Joy'

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The couple's upcoming arrival with also be Barker's fourth child. He is a dad to three children with ex Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

After her pregnancy announcement earlier this month, a source shared with PEOPLE that Kardashian Barker "is just beyond excited."

"She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while," they shared. "Everyone is so happy for her. Kourtney can't wait to be a mom again. Her older kids are excited about the baby too."

Related Articles
Tom Brady family vacation
Tom Brady Enjoys Beach Vacation with All Three of His Kids — See the Sweet Photos!
Paris Hilton Celebrates Son Phoenix Turning 6 Months Old: He Is My World
Paris Hilton Celebrates Son Phoenix Turning 6 Months Old: ‘He Is My World'
Kourtney Kardashian Documents Hawaii Trip for Daughter Penelope's Birthday: 'Still Beaming with Joy'
Kourtney Kardashian Documents Hawaii Trip for Daughter Penelope's Birthday: 'Still Beaming with Joy'
Kim Kardashian, North
Kim Kardashian and North West Use TikTok Aging Filter: 'I Look Gorgeous'
Mattias Paulin Ferrell, Axel Paulin Ferrell, Will Ferrell, Viveca Paulin and Magnus Paulin Ferrell attend the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023
Will Ferrell's Three Sons Look All Grown Up in Rare Appearance at 'Barbie' Premiere — See the Photos!
emily maynard baby photo
Emily Maynard Johnson's 10-Month-Old Son Jones Gives Huge Toothless Grin in Sweet New Photo
Ant Anstead and children Amelie and Archie
Ant Anstead Shares Sweet Family Photo with His Two Older Kids in England: 'Rain, Kiddos, Curry'
Kim Kardashian attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show;Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of Chicago, Psalm and Saint Sleeping: ÂThe Days Are Long But The Years Are Short. Enjoy Every Second
Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of Chicago, Psalm and Saint Sleeping: ‘The Days Are Long but the Years Are Short. Enjoy Every Second’
Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Smiles in Ocean-Themed Nursery for Baby in Dubai Home: 'So Peaceful'
Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Ocean-Themed Nursery for Baby in Photos from Dubai Home: 'So Peaceful'
nick cannon shares pics of kids on instagram stories
Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Photos of His Babies Spending Time Together: 'So Grateful For This'
Chainz brought along his look-alike son Halo Epps to the red carpet at the 2023 ESPY Awards
2 Chainz Strikes a Pose with Son Halo During Father-Son Night Out at the ESPYs: 'Had a Great Time'
Khloe Kardashian Slams Belief She's Closest with Niece Dream: 'I Love All of My Nieces and Nephews'
Khloé Kardashian Slams Belief She's Closest with Niece Dream: 'I Love All of My Nieces and Nephews'
Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Criticism of Blac Chyna After 'The Kardashians' Finale: 'Doing Her Best'
Khloé Kardashian Shuts Down Criticism of Blac Chyna as a Mom: She's 'Doing the Best She Can'
Mariah Carey Horseback Riding
Mariah Carey Enjoys a Horseback Riding 'Daytime Excursion' with Daughter Monroe in Adorable Photos
Kim and Khloe Kardashian at Barbie World with Kids.
Kris Jenner Says Her Grandkids Are the 'Luckiest Little Kids' to Have Khloé Kardashian as a Mom and Aunt
tatum thompson face pic
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Share First Look at Baby Tatum's Face on 'The Kardashians'