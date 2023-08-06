Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shares New Photos of Growing Baby Bump in Bold Blue Look — See The Pics!

The Poosh founder, 44, revealed her growing baby bump in the striking outfit on Instagram on Saturday

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. 
Published on August 6, 2023 06:08AM EDT
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Showcases Growing Baby Bump in Blue Two Piece
Kourtney Kardashian. Photo:

Kourtney Kardashian /Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is baring her bump and looking beautiful in blue!

On Saturday, The Kardashians star, 44 — who is expecting a baby with husband Travis Barker — showcased her growing bump in new photos posted on Instagram, wearing the same bold blue look she first posted a photo of in July.

In the latest snaps, Kardashian modeled a blue jacket that was cropped above her baby bump, a tiny blue skirt and silver peep-toe pumps as she posed in front of a large painting. The reality star's hair was tied back loosely and soft nude make up completed the look.

A series of blue emojis to match her statement look were posted in her caption. 

The Lemme founder also reposted one of the photos on her Instagram Story and tagged designer Laquan Smith, who created the blue two-piece. Kardashian previously posted a photo of the same blue look back in July for her first post on ThreadsMark Zuckerberg's latest social media platform.

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Showcases Growing Baby Bump in Blue Two Piece
Kardashian showcased her baby bump in a blue two-piece.

Kourtney Kardashian /Instagram

"Hanging on by a thread,” she wrote in her caption at the time, referring to the three blue threads that appeared to be holding her mini skirt together at the side. 

In the image shared on the platform, Kardashian wore the blue two-piece as she stood in a modern-looking bathroom. She appeared with minimal make-up and accessorized her look with the same pair of silver peep-toe heels worn in her most recent Instagram post. 

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Showcases Growing Baby Bump in Blue Two Piece
The pregnant star modeled her look indoors.

Kourtney Kardashian /Instagram

Kardashian’s latest bump photos come after she shared her fast-food IHOP feast on her Instagram Story on Friday, revealing that she was giving into her pregnancy cravings. 

The reality star posted a clip of her table at the restaurant as the camera zoomed in on an IHOP-branded mug surrounded by sliced lemons, beside a tea kettle.

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Showcases Growing Baby Bump in Blue Two Piece
Kardashian made a style statement in blue.

Kourtney Kardashian /Instagram

"Lol not on brand, once in a 7 year type thing," Kardashian captioned the clip, referring to her wellness company POOSH and vitamin and supplement line Lemme, which features gummies for vaginal health and supplements aiding sleep support. 

A following clip shared by Kardashian showcased a stack of pancakes on a plate poured lots of maple syrup presented to the star. "I've got a crush on you, sweetie pie," the mom-of-three captioned this mouthwatering clip.

Kardashian is already mom to Penelope, 11, Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, with ex partner Scott Disick. Her husband Barker, 47, is the father of three children with ex Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

