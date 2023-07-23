Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys 'Prenatal Pilates' in Cozy Pink Pajamas — See the Look!

Kourtney Kardashian is pretty in pink (pajamas)!

The Kardashians star, 44, posted a selfie on her Instagram Story Saturday that showed her in a pilates studio in a pair of cozy pink pajamas.

“Prenatal pilates in pajamas” Kardashian — who is pregnant and expecting a baby with husband Travis Barker — captioned the shot.

Showcasing her growing baby bump, the mom of three leaned against a Pilates machine in a white-walled exercise studio and wore her hair tied back while appearing to be make up free.

The reality star even added a pink heart emoji to the image to match her outfit.

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She's Enjoying 'Prenatal Pilates in Pyjamas'. Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian’s laid-back look comes after she shared a carousel of photos showing off her baby bump at various stages of her pregnancy on Instagram Friday.

“Lost and found,” she captioned the bump-filled post, which revealed she has a penchant for black and silver maternity outfits, as well as a spot of double denim.

In the first shot, the Poosh founder was pictured gazing to her right as she sat on a director’s chair, with her bump on display in a chic black bodysuit. A later snap showed her in the same outfit with her eyes closed and her hand resting on her hip.

In another pic that appeared to be from earlier on in her pregnancy, Kardashian posed in front of an ornate wooden door, with the beginnings of her bump visible through a lace dress.

The mom of three also included two shots that showed her posing next to (and on!) a pool table in an all-silver outfit — complete with a matching silver purse — with her shirt opened to show off her belly.

Kardashian then included a mirror selfie in her carousel, and later shared a shot of her walking through her home wearing a sheer black bodysuit and black leather pants, with her hand resting protectively on her bump.

The proud mom also showcased what appeared to be a more recent shot of her bump in a black-and-white image of her belly peeking through a double denim outfit. With her jacket buttoned just above her growing bump, Kardashian ran her hands through her hair as she gazed into the distance.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Back in June, the Lemme founder and Barker, 47, revealed that they are expecting a baby boy. The news was shared in a video on Instagram late last month, taken at the pair’s baby sex reveal party.

In the clip, the Blink-182 drummer began a drumroll and kissed his wife, before striking the drum's symbols to release blue streamers that shot in the air behind them.

Days later, Barker teased that the pair had already picked out a name for their bundle of joy. In the comments section of a post that Kardashian shared of several photos from a maternity shoot, Barker wrote, "I already know his name 😉."

Kardashian is already mom to daughter Penelope, 11, and sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, with her ex Scott Disick. Barker meanwhile, is a dad to three children with ex Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

