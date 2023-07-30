Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and Daughter Penelope, 11, Get Matching Mani-Pedis — See the Photos!

Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Scotland are enjoying some pampering together!

The Poosh founder, 44, and her 11-year-old daughter indulged in a mani-pedi together over the weekend, complete with nearly matching nail colors.

On Saturday, Kardashian — who is currently expecting a baby with husband Travis Barker — shared photos of the results from their sweet bonding time on her Instagram Story.

The first shot was a bird's eye view of the mom and daughter’s feet, complete with a cute painting nails emoji. While Kardashian opted for a shimmering light pink shade on her toes, Penelope picked a matte pink with a glossy top coat.



Kourtney Kardashian Gets Matching 'Mother Daughter' Mani-Pedi With Daughter Penelope. Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian then posted a snap of her daughter's hand held in her own, as she rested her arm on a brown blanket. "Mother daughter," the Lemme founder wrote over the image of the pair's nails.

In both images, Kardashian tagged celebrity nail artist Lisa Kon.

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Matching 'Mother Daughter' Mani-Pedi With Daughter Penelope. Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The pregnant Kardashians star has been enjoying plenty of girl time recently. Earlier in the week, she donned a pink leather jacket and pink jean shorts to go watch Barbie after being given “strict instructions” by “the girls” to dress fittingly for the box-office-smashing movie.

Alongside a mirror selfie of herself showing off her outfit, Kardashian wrote, “Took the girls to see Barbie, had very strict instructions to wear my pink jorts.”

The star teamed her jacket and unbuttoned shorts with a black top. She styled her jacket so that her growing baby bump peeked out, and accessorized the ensemble with black knee-high heeled boots and black sunglasses.

Kardashian also sported pink earlier this month during a vacation to Hawaii. The expectant mom wore a cut-out pink one-piece and matching sarong that highlighted her growing baby bump. She also wore a large straw sun hat.

“Aloha," she captioned the carousel of photos.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



The reality star announced that she was expecting her first baby with husband Travis Barker on June 16 at his Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles.

Soon after announcing their pregnancy joy, the couple revealed that they are expecting a baby boy. The news was shared in a video on Instagram late last month, taken at the pair’s baby sex reveal party.

Kardashian is mom to Penelope, and sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, with her ex Scott Disick. Her husband Barker, 47, is a dad to three children with ex Shanna Moakler: daughter Alabama, 17, son Landon, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

