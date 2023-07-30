Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and Daughter Penelope, 11, Get Matching Mani-Pedis — See the Photos!

The pregnant mom of three enjoyed a pampering session with her daughter on Saturday

By
Jenny Haward
Jenny Haward
Jenny Haward is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Newsweek, HuffPost, Stylist, ELLE and OK! Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 30, 2023 09:41AM EDT
Kourtney Kardashian Documents Hawaii Trip for Daughter Penelope's Birthday: 'Still Beaming with Joy'
Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope during their recent Hawaii vacation. Photo:

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Scotland are enjoying some pampering together! 

The Poosh founder, 44, and her 11-year-old daughter indulged in a mani-pedi together over the weekend, complete with nearly matching nail colors. 

On Saturday, Kardashian — who is currently expecting a baby with husband Travis Barker — shared photos of the results from their sweet bonding time on her Instagram Story. 

The first shot was a bird's eye view of the mom and daughter’s feet, complete with a cute painting nails emoji. While Kardashian opted for a shimmering light pink shade on her toes, Penelope picked a matte pink with a glossy top coat.

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Matching 'Mother Daughter' Mani-Pedi With Daughter Penelope
Kourtney Kardashian Gets Matching 'Mother Daughter' Mani-Pedi With Daughter Penelope.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian then posted a snap of her daughter's hand held in her own, as she rested her arm on a brown blanket. "Mother daughter," the Lemme founder wrote over the image of the pair's nails.

In both images, Kardashian tagged celebrity nail artist Lisa Kon.

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Matching 'Mother Daughter' Mani-Pedi With Daughter Penelope
Kourtney Kardashian Gets Matching 'Mother Daughter' Mani-Pedi With Daughter Penelope.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The pregnant Kardashians star has been enjoying plenty of girl time recently. Earlier in the week, she donned a pink leather jacket and pink jean shorts to go watch Barbie after being given “strict instructions” by “the girls” to dress fittingly for the box-office-smashing movie.

Alongside a mirror selfie of herself showing off her outfit, Kardashian wrote, “Took the girls to see Barbie, had very strict instructions to wear my pink jorts.”

The star teamed her jacket and unbuttoned shorts with a black top. She styled her jacket so that her growing baby bump peeked out, and accessorized the ensemble with black knee-high heeled boots and black sunglasses.

Kardashian also sported pink earlier this month during a vacation to Hawaii. The expectant mom wore a cut-out pink one-piece and matching sarong that highlighted her growing baby bump. She also wore a large straw sun hat. 

“Aloha," she captioned the carousel of photos.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The reality star announced that she was expecting her first baby with husband Travis Barker on June 16 at his Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles. 

Soon after announcing their pregnancy joy, the couple revealed that they are expecting a baby boy. The news was shared in a video on Instagram late last month, taken at the pair’s baby sex reveal party.

Kardashian is mom to Penelope, and sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, with her ex Scott Disick. Her husband Barker, 47, is a dad to three children with ex Shanna Moakler: daughter Alabama, 17, son Landon, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

Related Articles
Mary Fitzgerald Praises 'Natural' Mother Heather Rae El Moussa: 'She Was Meant to Be a Mom'
Mary Fitzgerald Praises 'Natural' Mother Heather Rae El Moussa: 'She Was Meant to Be a Mom' (Exclusive)
Tristan Thompson Celebrates Son Tatum's 1st Birthday with Rare Photos: 'So Blessed to Be Your DaDa'
Tristan Thompson Celebrates Son Tatum's 1st Birthday with Rare Photos: 'So Blessed to Be Your DaDa'
Mark Zuckerberg Takes Family to Taylor Swiftâs Eras Tour: âLife of a Girl Dadâ
Mark Zuckerberg Takes His Family to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in California: 'Life of a Girl Dad'
Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Son Tatum's First Birthday With Adorable Space Theme Party
Khloé Kardashian Celebrates Son Tatum's 1st Birthday with Adorable Space-Themed Party
travis scott, Stormi
Kylie Jenner's 5-Year-Old Daughter Stormi Has Sweet Cameo on Dad Travis Scott's Album 'Utopia'
Kim Kardashian Says Khloe Kardashian's Son Tatum Is the Happiest Baby in First Birthday Tribute
Kim Kardashian Says Khloé Kardashian's Son Tatum Is the 'Happiest Baby' in First Birthday Tribute
Khloe Kardashian Amari
Khloé Kardashian Quietly Took in Tristan Thompson and Brother Amari After Vowing 'We Will All Look After Him'
Khloe Kardashian posts for Tatum Birthday
Khloé Kardashian Praises Son Tatum as Her 'Sweet, Sweet Baby' as She Celebrates His First Birthday
tatum thompson face pic
Khloé Kardashian Says Bonding with Son Tatum Has 'Definitely Gotten Easier' After Early Challenges
chanel iman supporting husband
Pregnant Chanel Iman Visits Fiancé Davon Godchaux at Training Camp: 'Supporting Big Daddy'
Tatum, Rob
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Son's Full Face as Kris Jenner Notes He Looks the 'Exact Same' as Son Rob
Kim Kardashian Takes Son Saint to Meet Cristiano Renaldo and Hang Out with Neymar Jr.
Kim Kardashian Takes Son Saint to Meet Cristiano Ronaldo and Hang Out with Neymar Jr.: Photos
Nick Cannon Holds Daughter Beautiful On His Lap As She Gets Her Ears Pierced: 'Look at Her Shining'
Abby De La Rosa Praises Nick Cannon for Holding Daughter as She Gets Ears Pierced: 'Number One Champ'
Al Pacino and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Have Date Night together in Beverly Hills
Al Pacino and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Have Date Night in Beverly Hills 1 Month After Welcoming Baby
Kourtney Kardashian Boohoo By Kourtney Kardashian Barker show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2023,
Kourtney Kardashian on Why She 'Loved' Backlash on Sustainable BooHoo Collab: 'I'm in a Position to Shine a Light'
shawn johnson pregnant
Pregnant Shawn Johnson Opens Up About Baby No. 3 and 'Chasing' Around Her Two Toddlers (Exclusive)