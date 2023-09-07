Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Barker Was 'Very Scared' Before Fetal Surgery, But 'Is Doing Okay Now' (Source)

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is continuing to rest after a recent medical episode involving her unborn baby.

A source tells PEOPLE that the Lemme founder, 44, "was very scared after finding out that her baby needed a surgery."

"She didn’t want to talk about what was going on. She is doing okay now," the insider added. "She is still resting at home with Travis.”

The Blink-182 drummer, 47, had rushed home for an “urgent family matter" that he and Kourtney addressed on social media Wednesday.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker's bump. Kourtney Kardashian Barker/ Instagram

Alongside a black-and-white photo of their hands intertwined on Instagram, the expectant mom wrote, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life."

"I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," she continued.



"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear," she shared. "I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."



She concluded, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍."

The drummer also shared a tweet about the situation, writing, "God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well."

"I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday," he concluded.

This baby is the fourth child for Kardashian. The POOSH founder shares sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, with ex Scott Disick. Barker has three children with ex Shanna Moakler, son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17 and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.