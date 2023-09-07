Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Barker Was 'Very Scared' Before Fetal Surgery, But 'Is Doing Okay Now' (Source)

A source tells PEOPLE the expectant mom is resting after an "urgent fetal surgery"

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023 08:52PM EDT
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Photo:

Phillip Faraone/Getty 

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is continuing to rest after a recent medical episode involving her unborn baby.

A source tells PEOPLE that the Lemme founder, 44, "was very scared after finding out that her baby needed a surgery."

"She didn’t want to talk about what was going on. She is doing okay now," the insider added. "She is still resting at home with Travis.”

The Blink-182 drummer, 47, had rushed home for an “urgent family matter" that he and Kourtney addressed on social media Wednesday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Barker
Kourtney Kardashian Barker's bump.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker/ Instagram

Alongside a black-and-white photo of their hands intertwined on Instagram, the expectant mom wrote, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life."

"I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," she continued.

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear," she shared. "I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

She concluded, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍."

The drummer also shared a tweet about the situation, writing, "God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well."

"I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday," he concluded.

This baby is the fourth child for Kardashian. The POOSH founder shares sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, with ex Scott Disick. Barker has three children with ex Shanna Moakler, son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17 and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

Related Articles
KhloÃ© Kardashian Shares Photos of Daughter True, Son Tatum: 'They'll Always Have Each Other'
Khloé Kardashian Shares Unseen Photos of Daughter True, Son Tatum: 'They'll Always Have Each Other'
Alabama Barker and Travis Barker attend Tommy Factory New York Fall 2022
Alabama Barker Shares Sweet Note from 'Best Dad' Travis: 'You Are My Everything'
Charli D'Amelio and pregnant Kourtney Kardashian
Charli D'Amelio Is Sending Kourtney Kardashian 'Happy and Healthy Vibes' After Fetal Surgery (Exclusive)
McConaughey-Levi
Matthew McConaughey on Letting Son Levi, 15, Join Social Media: 'He's Mature Enough to Tell His Own Story'
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Why Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Kids Have Been Living with the Singer amid Divorce: Source
Travis Barker attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Travis Barker Lists L.A. Home for Rent for $23,000 a Month
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Travis Barker Speaks Out After Kourtney Kardashian's 'Life-Threatening' Fetal Surgery: 'God Is Great'
Pregnant Ciara tiktok family roll call
Pregnant Ciara Stars in Cute 'Family Roll Call' TikTok with Her Kids and Shows Off Hint of Bare Bump
Chrissy Teigen Wren instagram
Chrissy Teigen Shares Cute Video of Diaper Time with 11-Week-Old Son Wren: 'I Smell Something!'
Travis Barker and Landon Barker
Travis Barker Makes Cameo in Son Landon's TikTok After Leaving Blink-182 Tour Due to 'Urgent Family Matter'
Chef Sohla El-Waylly Welcomes First Baby with Husband Ham
Chef Sohla El-Waylly Welcomes First Baby with Husband Ham: 'Currently Out Of Office'
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Enjoying 'Uncomplicated' Relationship: 'He Makes Kylie Happy' (Source)
kardashians and kids at beyonce
Kim and Khloé Kardashian Wear Matching Silver Outfits with North and Penelope for Beyoncé Concert
Shaina Hurley Is Pregnant
'Love Is Blind' Star Shaina Hurley and Husband Expecting First Baby: 'Our Hearts Are Full' (Exclusive)
Uzo Aduba shows off baby bump
Pregnant Uzo Aduba Celebrates 'Bey-Bee's' First Concert as She Shows Off Bump Before Beyoncé Show
Hannah Davis with former MLB player Derek Jeter attend The 2015 ESPYS
Derek and Hannah Jeter Say It's a 'Little Different' Adding a Son to the Family: 'Great So Far' (Exclusive)