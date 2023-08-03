Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Bare Bump on Sunny Stroll with Husband Travis Barker

The Lemme founder and the Blink-182 drummer are currently expecting their first baby together

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 3, 2023 11:41AM EDT
Kourtney Kardashian gives a glimpse of her growing belly as she steps out with her husband Travis Barker for a cold drink at Cha Cha Macha in West Hollywood on Wednesday. The reality star was seen in a chocolate colored tracksuit left unzipped at the top and bottom to allow space for her growing bump.
Photo:

GAMR / BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian looks relaxed as she prepares to welcome her new addition.

The pregnant reality TV star, 44, was photographed walking with husband Travis Barker, 47, as the two stepped out for an iced matcha run in West Hollywood.

Kardashian put her baby bump on display, wearing a brown tracksuit with the jacket unzipped at the top of her bump, accessorizing with thin black sunglasses.

Barker opted for baggy gray cut-offs and a black hoodie, holding hands with his wife as they walked down the street.

GAMR / BACKGRID

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and Barker are currently expecting their first baby together.

The couple is already parents to six children between the two of them. Kardashian shares sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, with ex Scott Disick. Barker has three children with ex Shanna Moakler, son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17 and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

Earlier this week, Kardashian and Barker were photographed on a romantic date night in Los Angeles. The Poosh founder wore a white Mickey Mouse T-shirt that revealed the bottom of her baby bump along with a cropped black jacket, unbuttoned light-wash jeans and a black heart purse.

Kardashian recently enjoyed a tropical vacation to Hawaii, where she shared several stylish photos as she celebrated her daughter Penelope's 11th birthday. She posted a few mother-daughter photos with Penelope as they enjoyed the island life.

“Still beaming with joy from the l week I had taking 7 girls to Hawaii to celebrate my daughter’s birthday,” Kardashian wrote in her caption. “Beyond grateful for memories that will last a lifetime," she added. "Pure magic 🌈✨.”

Later in July, the expectant mom spent some special time with her two sons Reign and Mason, enjoying a walk at dusk after returning from her Hawaiian girl's trip.

"Night walk w my boys," she captioned the two photos, showing a rare shot of son Mason.

