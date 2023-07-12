Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Bares Her Bump in Pink One-Piece While on Vacation: 'Aloha'

Kardashian recently announced she's pregnant with her fourth child

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 12, 2023 07:22PM EDT
kourtney kardashian bump
Photo:

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is looking pretty in pink.

On Wednesday, the Poosh founder, 44, posted a carousel of photos to her Instagram that featured photographs from her trip to Hawaii. In the first pic, Kardashian wears a pink one-piece sarong that highlighted her growing baby bump.

In another, Kardashian posed from the side in a sun-filled snap. "Aloha," she captioned the photos.

Kardashian is expecting her first baby with husband Travis Barker. She is already a mom to daughter Penelope, 11, and sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, with ex Scott Disick. Barker, 47, meanwhile, is a dad to three children with ex Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

Last week, The Kardashians star shared a post on ThreadsMark Zuckerberg's latest social media platform, wearing a cobalt blue jacket and a small skirt that appeared to be held together with three blue threads. Poking fun at the app's name and her look, she captioned the photo: "Hanging on by a thread."

In June, the soon-to-be mom of four announced that she and Barker had already picked out a name for their bundle of joy. While sharing several photos from a maternity shoot, Barker commented on the post: "I already know his name 😉."

Although the couple did not reveal any additional details of the moniker they have in mind, Kardashian followed up the post by sharing more photos of the two posing together next to an outdoor drum set.

The couple first revealed the sex of their baby in a video shared on Instagram last month. In the clip, the Blink-182 drummer began a drumroll and kissed his wife before striking the drum's symbols to release blue streamers that shot in the air behind them, confirming that the couple is having a boy.

After the two revealed the pregnancy news at a Blink-182 concert earlier in June, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian "is just beyond excited."

"She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while," they shared. "Everyone is so happy for her. Kourtney can't wait to be a mom again. Her older kids are excited about the baby too."

