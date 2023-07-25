Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Wears Pink Leather Barbiecore as She Takes Kids to See 'Barbie' Movie

Kourtney Kardashian is embracing Barbiecore.

On Monday, the pregnant Kardashians star, 44, donned a pink leather jacket and pink jean shorts to go watch Barbie after being giving “strict instructions” by “the girls” to dress fittingly for the box-office-smashing movie.

Alongside a mirror selfie of herself showing off her outfit, Kardashian wrote, “took the girls to see Barbie, had very strict instructions to wear my pink jorts.”

The Poosh founder teamed her jacket and unbuttoned shorts with a black top. She styled her jacket so that her growing baby bump peeked out, and accessorized the ensemble with black knee-high heeled boots and black sunglasses.

Kardashian is mom to daughter Penelope, 11, and sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, with her ex Scott Disick. Her husband Travis Barker, 47, is a dad to three children with ex Shanna Moakler: daughter Alabama, 17, son Landon, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.



Kourtney Kardashian wears pink to watch Barbie movie. Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

"Barbiecore" is a fashion trend inspired by the Barbie movie. The pink aesthetic became a fashion staple throughout 2022 and the color has been top of mind for many since photos of Margot Robbie in the role of the iconic Mattel doll were captured on set last June, but donning it in the hottest hue paired with nostalgic accessories is the latest craze.

Since its theater debut on July 21, Barbie has been making history at the box office, scoring $155 million in its opening run and marking the biggest debut ever for a film directed by a woman.

The movie is directed by Greta Gerwig, who was also at the helm of Lady Bird and Little Women.

Kourtney Kardashian and daughter Penelope. Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian also sported pink earlier this month during a vacation to Hawaii. The expectant mom wore a cut-out pink one-piece and matching sarong that highlighted her growing baby bump. She also wore a large straw sun hat.

“Aloha," she captioned the carousel of photos.

Kardashian announced that she was expecting her first baby with her drummer husband on June 16 at his Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles.

Soon after announcing their pregnancy joy, the couple revealed that they are expecting a baby boy. The news was shared in a video on Instagram late last month, taken at the pair’s baby sex reveal party.