Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Cruise Through Calabasas in Barbie Pink SUV

The Lemme founder is currently pregnant with the couple's first baby together

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 8, 2023 12:05PM EDT
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Photo:

BACKGRID 

This Barbie is taking a ride around Calabasas!

On Sunday, Kourtney Kardashian, 44, and her husband Travis Barker, 47, were photographed driving around Calabasas in a Barbie pink, classic SUV. The pregnant Lemme founder was seen sitting in the front seat while Barker walked around the side of the car.

The couple, who is expecting their first baby together, was then spotted walking arm-in-arm next to the vehicle. Kardashian wore a printed maxi dress that accentuated her bump while Barker wore a graphic T-shirt.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

BACKGRID 

The couple is already parents to six children between the two of them. Kardashian shares sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, with ex Scott Disick. Barker has three children with ex Shanna Moakler, son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17 and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

Last week, Kardashian and Barker were spotted as they stepped out for an iced matcha run in Los Angeles. Kardashian put her baby bump on display and wore a brown tracksuit with the jacket unzipped at the top of her bump, accessorizing with thin black sunglasses.

Barker opted for baggy gray cut-offs and a black hoodie, holding hands with his wife as they walked down the street.

The reality star also shared some behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the couple's trip to the beach last week. In a video captioned “good morning” on her Instagram Story, the Poosh founder shared a glimpse at what appeared to be the pair’s hotel room. After sharing outfit details, Kardashian took her followers out on the balcony and showed off the view of the ocean.

Kardashian held a disposable coffee cup in her hand as a photo of the couple, which showed Barker also on his phone. The husband and wife dressed casually, with Kardashian wearing an all-black ensemble, while Barker rocked blue jeans and a white T-shirt. Another snap captured by the Lemme founder showed a stylish pink car parked up in the area.

In June, Kardashian announced that she was pregnant by holding a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant" while attending her husband's Blink-182 concert. The inspiration for the sign was the band’s music video for their 1999 hit “All The Small Things”, where a fan is seen holding up a yellow and black sign that also reads, “Travis I’m Pregnant” towards the end of the video. 

