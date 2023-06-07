Karlie Kloss is setting the tone for maternity style on the red carpet.

On Tuesday, the supermodel, who is currently pregnant with her second child, attended the 2023 MoMA Party in the Garden Benefit, where the 30-year-old wore a flowy, off-the-shoulder black dress that included a wrap around her neck and showcased her baby bump.

She donned black heels and carried a black clutch, accessorizing with a sparkly bracelet and earrings.

The model and husband Joshua Kushner, 37, tied the knot in 2018 and are currently expecting their second baby together. The couple is already parents to son Levi Joseph, 2.

Manny Carabel/Getty Images

The couple confirmed the news that their family was growing again while leaving New York City's Mark Hotel for the 2023 Met Gala last month.

Kloss wore a bespoke LOEWE form-fitting black column dress that she accessorized with a lengthy strands of pearls and similar beading around the waist.

When asked by ET why she chose the Met Gala to reveal her big news, Kloss said, "This is the most important night in fashion, of course, and I'm honestly surprised I could keep it a secret this long." As for how she kept it under wraps? "Big winter coats!"

In an April 2022 episode of Today, Kloss chatted with Hoda Kotb about motherhood, calling it "the greatest joy that I never knew," just after celebrating her son Levi's first birthday.

Sharing whether she fell in love right after Levi was born, Kloss told Kotb, "The moment he was placed on my arms — I literally cry at commercials now, so I might cry right now — I just had this moment of, 'Now, every woman who has a child, every parent, goes through this.' "

