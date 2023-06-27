Pregnant Karlie Kloss Bares Her Bump and Smiles with 2-Year-Old Son Levi in Sweet New Photo

The model and entrepreneur shares her son with husband Joshua Kushner

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 27, 2023 04:52PM EDT
karlie kloss pregnant, with son Levi
Photo:

karliekloss/Instagram

Karlie Kloss is all smiles with her little guy.

On Tuesday, the pregnant model and entrepreneur, 30, shared an adorable moment on Instagram, showing her hanging out with her toddler son on the floor of her nursery, wearing bikini bottoms and a white shirt that lifts up to reveal her bump.

Son Levi Joseph, 2, sits on top of her side with his face hidden from the camera and extends his legs to her shoulder. "Life lately," Kloss captioned the post.

Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner, 42, share son Levi and are currently expecting their second baby. together.

Earlier this month, Kloss shared a series of photos on Instagram that featured a sweet video of Kloss and her son playing piano together. Playing "Mary Had A Little Lamb," Kloss asked her son, "You know that one?" to which he adorably replied, "Yeah!"

"Mini me," she captioned the post.

Throughout the Kode with Klossy CEO's pregnancy, she's set the tone for maternity style. Later in June, Kloss attended the 2023 MoMA Party in the Garden Benefit in New York City and showcased her bump. The flowy, off-the-shoulder black dress included a wrap that went around her neck.

In May, Kloss and Kushner announced that they were expecting their second child together while attending the 2023 Met Gala in NYC. Kloss debuted her bump in a form-fitting black column dress. As the couple left their hotel to journey to the Upper East Side, Kushner gave his pregnant wife her big moment with the photographer before escorting her onward.

Asked by ET why she chose the Met Gala to reveal her news, Kloss said, "This is the most important night in fashion, of course, and I'm honestly surprised I could keep it a secret this long." How did she keep the secret quiet? "Big winter coats!"

She later told Vogue, "I got a plus one don't shhh ... don't tell anybody," alluding to the Gala's famed no-guest policy.

