Celebrity Parents Pregnant Josephine Skriver Reveals She's Having a Baby Girl in Wildflower-Themed Shower Josephine Skriver and Alexander DeLeon are looking forward to welcoming a baby girl, the model mom-to-be revealed By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on July 18, 2023 02:07PM EDT Photo: josephineskriver/Instagram Josephine Skriver is welcoming a baby girl later this year! The former Victoria's Secret angel, 30, and husband Alexander DeLeon — who goes by the stage name Bohnes — revealed that they're expecting a baby girl as she shared photos from her "wild flower-themed" baby shower. "Pink is our new favorite color. @bohnes 👶🏻💕😍 #babygirl #girldad also biggest shoutout to @jastookes & @sarasampaio for throwing us the cutest baby shower!!" she captioned photos from the get-together shared on Instagram. josephineskriver/Instagram More photos from the event on Skriver's Instagram Story showed Bohnes with a smile on his face as he donned a "Girl dad" cap. "Can't wait to raise our baby girl together," she captioned the shot. "Baby shower for our baby girl," she captioned another shot, showing pink and white flowers floating on water. Wildflowers decorated the baby shower space and brought to life the tablescapes. josephineskriver/Instagram The couple first shared their exciting baby news in May, confirming in a joint Instagram post they were expecting. Posing topless in jeans, the model mom-to-be holds her chest as she highlights her bump at different angles. "2+1 ❤️," they captioned the post, which came just a month after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary.