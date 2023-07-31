Shaquil Barrett is getting back to football with his family's full support.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker, 30, posed with his family at his team's training camp as wife Jordanna Barrett — who is pregnant with the couple's fifth baby — reflected on their children's pride in the NFL star.

"Went to see Shaquil practice today, love seeing him back in uniform on the field! We love you Daddio❤️ cheers to your tenth season!" she captioned the family shot on Instagram.

"We are so proud of you! #GoBucs #7 #TGBTG."

Jason Kempin/Getty

In an Instagram post earlier this month, alongside a sweet message dedicated to their 2-year-old daughter Arrayah, who died after drowning in a pool in May, the couple revealed they're expecting another little girl.

"A few weeks after our sweet girls heaven day, Shaquil and I found out we were expecting," she began in the caption of the post that shared a photo of a positive pregnancy test alongside the text "Allanah Ray February 2024."

"I just know Arrayah had a special hand in picking this sweet girl to add to our family! 🌸🩷 we are so beyond blessed, so beyond grateful that God chose to give us another little girl!" she continued.

Jordanna Barrett/Instagram

The expectant mom added that Arrayah will be "the best big sister angel to little miss Allanah" and ended the post by thanking Arrayah for giving her hope.

"She has changed so many lives with the short 2 years she blessed this earth, and God works in such mysterious ways, but I will never ever doubt his plans for my life," she expressed. "Through the worst of the worst, he turns and uses ALL things for good."

The couple is also parents to daughter Aaliyah, 8, and sons Braylon, 10, and Shaquil Jr., 11.