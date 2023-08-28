Pregnant Jessie James Decker Reveals 'Issue' with Breast Implants as She Awaits Baby No. 4: 'They Get Massive'

Jessie James Decker is sharing the downside to having implants while pregnant.

The country-pop star, 35, was asked in an Instagram Q&A if she's "nervous" about breastfeeding baby No. 4 while having breast implants.

"No. I"ve had implants and nursed just fine," she replied. "I will say the issue is if I had known we were going to have another I wouldn't have gone so big."

"Cus when I'm pregnant they get massive. Like quadruple in size," she leveled. "Def will need a reduction in the future and will downsize. It was fun while it lasted. But phew dey bigz already and I'm over it. Give me some shmediumz."

Jessie James Decker replies to fan question. Jessie James Decker/Instagram

The singer announced her baby news on Instagram last week, revealing she's expecting her fourth baby with husband Eric Decker.

"Good morning ☀️," she captioned a video where she stepped onto a balcony overlooking palm trees, dressed in a cropped tank and underwear and turning to reveal a bump. In helping to announce the news, the singer set the video to Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby."

The couple is already parents to sons Forrest Bradley, 5, and Eric "Bubby" Jr., 8, and daughter Vivianne Rose, 9.

The couple recently celebrated 10 years of marriage in June, with Eric penning a sweet tribute to his wife.

"Happy 10 years mi amor! Had the most amazing day with you and our babies! I am grateful for your love and commitment to me❤️ You are my North Star ⭐️," he wrote.

The "I Still Love You" and former NFL star, 36, have debated whether or not their family would grow in interviews, telling PEOPLE last fall, "Honestly, we're not trying to have a kid —we're also not, not trying to have one."

Added Jessie: "We're not planning on it, so we're just letting lives happen. And if it happens, it's a blessing. If it doesn't, it wasn't meant to be, but we're not doing anything to not make it happen."

